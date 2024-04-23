GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES DANICA MCKELLAR SET TO STAR IN "A ROYAL CHRISTMAS BALL (wt)", CO-STARRING OLIVER RICE, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, one of the nation's leading producers of original holiday content, announced Danica McKellar (A Royal Date for Christmas, Swing Into Romance) and Oliver Rice ("Firefly Lane," Magic In Mistletoe) are set to star in, A Royal Christmas Ball (wt), which begins production this week. A Royal Christmas Ball, with waltzes choreographed by "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer Gleb Savchencko, premieres this November as part of Great American Christmas 2024.

Photo: Courtesy of Cathryn Farnsworth

In A Royal Christmas Ball, Chelsea Jones (McKellar) is a dance instructor and studio owner in Chicago who inspires kids to find themselves through dance. Just before Christmas, Chelsea discovers a photo she's never seen before. Chelsea thinks the young woman is her birth mother who passed away when she was only five years old. The woman is in a wedding dress tugging on the hand of a man wearing a wedding ring, but that is all that can be seen of the man Chelsea believes may be her father. The photo's handwritten inscription reads, "Our place, Havenshire, December 23, 1984." With only the internet, a plane ticket, and lifelong determination to go on, Chelsea now has four days in Havenshire to solve the mystery of her birth family. Along the way, she'll have to sneak into a castle, teach a stubborn Prince how to dance, and be in just the right place on Christmas Eve when the bells toll.

"Royal movies are among our viewers' favorites," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Finding love when and where you least expect it is the heart of royal fanfiction and Danica and Oliver do a brilliant job of making heartfelt wishes come true," Abbott concluded.

"Oliver Rice exudes a dashing Cary Elwes-vibe," said star, Danica McKellar. "Oliver grew up in London and graduated from Oxford School of Drama and brings genuine nobility to the role of Prince Phillip. I cannot wait for fans to see him in the film," McKellar concluded.

A Royal Christmas Ball (wt) is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Danica McKellar, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Don McBrearty. Producer is David Anselmo. Supervising producers are Kelly Martin, Michael Shepard, Michael Beard, and James Mou. A Royal Christmas Ball is written by Marcy Holland. Story by Danica McKellar and Marcy Holland.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

