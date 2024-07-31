GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES LINEAR TELEVISION PREMIERES OF SIX FAITH-BASED, ORIGINAL DRAMAS FROM GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

MR. MANHATTAN STARRING ALEXA PENAVEGA AND CARLOS PENAVEGA LEADS OFF THE NEW LINEAR PREMIERES BEGINNING AUGUST 3

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family announced it is premiering six all-new linear television premieres of faith-based, Original Dramas from the company's streaming division, Pure Flix.

The first Original Drama making its Great American Family debut is Mr. Manhattan, starring Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega, premiering Saturday, August 3 (8 p.m. ET ) . In Mr. Manhattan, Mason Bradley (Carlos PenaVega) makes a promise to his brother and sister-in-law to be godfather to their newborn son (and future children). Mason has exciting news of his own: he's just been accepted to Columbia Law School, which comes as a shock to his fiancé, Dani (Alexa PenaVega). Ten years on, Mason is surrounded by big city life and consumed with the success that could come by being a partner in his company's firm. Mason and Dani have long split up. One day, Mason receives an unimaginable call. Through a tragic accident, he has suddenly become the father of his brother's children. Photos: https://icnk.io/u/lGsZ1PX95YED/

God's Country Song stars Justin Gaston ("The Young & The Restless," "Days of Our Lives"), two-time Golden Globe nominee, Emmy nominee, and Oscar nominee, Mariel Hemingway (Lipstick, Manhattan), John Laughlin ("NCIS," "The Defenders"), Christopher Michael ("The Secret Life of an American Teenager") and Justene Alpert ("The Lincoln Lawyer"), in the powerful story about Noah (Gaston) who is on the verge of being the next great star in country music and who doesn't want anything to get in the way of his newfound glory, not even his kids. God's Country Song is a story about second chances and leading a purpose-driven life. Premieres Saturday, August 10 (8 p.m. ET ). Photos: https://icnk.io/u/Vs5WDyxeLgg4/

Nothing is Impossible stars David A.R. White (Love on the Rock, God's Not Dead), Nadia Bjorlin ("Days of Our Lives"), Harry Lennix ("Destination Heaven"), Steven Bauer (Love on the Rock), Robert Amaya ("Shadrach," An Unlikely Angel), Mark Christopher Lawrence (Malibu Dan the Family Man), Stella Parton (Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors), Vincent De Paul (God's Not Dead: We The People), former NBA player Marcus Haislip, Leanna Crawford (Christmas With the Chosen) in a story about an NBA team which suddenly announces open tryouts, giving a janitor who thought his lifelong dream had ended a very possible second chance. Premieres Saturday, August 17 (8 p.m. ET) . Photos: https://icnk.io/u/O7Gg81K5Bw0D/

Finding Faith stars Ashley Bratcher (Game Changer, Vindication), John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard," "The Haves and the Have Nots"), Jonathan Stoddard (Sweet Maple Romance, A Royal Christmas Holiday), Lenita Harris (Project Power), David Moncrief (Adam the First), and Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day). In Nothing Is Impossible, Victoria (Bratcher), an anonymous Christian advice therapist, faces a crisis herself after tragedy hits home. Now Victoria will be put to the test to understand what true faith means to her. Premieres Saturday, August 24 (8 p.m. ET) . Photos: https://icnk.io/u/4WhFKAZz1B1x/

Divine Influencer stars Lara Silva ("The Chosen"), Jason Burkey (Sun Moon, Miracle on Christmas), Jesse Metcalfe (Harmony from the Heart, God's Not Dead 2), and Micah Lynn Hanson (Miracle on Christmas, Christmas on the Coast). In Divine Influencer, an entitled influencer (Silva) is humbled by losing everything and is forced to work at a homeless shelter to have a place to live. In turn, the influencer learns the real joy that comes from having a servant's heart. Premieres Saturday, August 31 (8 p.m. ET) . Photos: https://icnk.io/u/oEnc0w8G8XLZ/

The Engagement Plan stars Jack Schumacher (Top Gun Maverick), Mia Pollini ("SEAL Team"), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, Save Christmas), Eva LaRue ("The Young & The Restless," "All My Children"), Ted McGinley ("The Baxters," "Shrinking"), and 5-time Emmy nominee, Faith Ford ("Murphy Brown," "Night Court"). In The Engagement Plan, Wade (Schumacher) has a plan for everything! Wade's plan to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla (Pollini) may be the crowning achievement of plans. With a 3-carat diamond ring in tow and reservations booked at the Waldorf for his parents, Dash and Margot, (LaRue, Nelson) and Kayla's parents, Ed and Mama Marilyn (McGinley, Ford), Wade marvels at the absolute perfection of his engagement plan. Until his plan hits a dead end on a dirt road, a country road. Kayla changes the plan to have Wade meet at her family's farm to help her mom and dad whose cow is expecting a calf any day. Dressed in business best, Wade, a fish out of water. has an unexpected and an unplanned encounter with a family who is not convinced he is right for Kayla. Then Wade meets her ex-boyfriend who tries to prove it. Premieres Saturday, September 7 (8 p.m. ET) . Photos: https://icnk.io/u/P9AZVkuUBXoP/

