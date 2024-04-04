GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES MARIO LOPEZ AND COURTNEY LOPEZ STAR IN MY GROWN-UP CHRISTMAS WISH, JOINED BY REAL-LIFE SON, DOMINIC LOPEZ, CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION FOR GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, the leader in quality, original faith-affirming programming, and a prolific producer of original Christmas movies, announces production is underway on My Grown-Up Christmas Wish, starring TV's beloved Mario Lopez ("Access Hollywood," "Saved by the Bell") and Broadway star, Courtney Lopez (E! News, A Chorus Line). Joining his famous parents in the film is Dominic Lopez who will play Mario's character "Brian" as a young boy. My Grown-Up Christmas Wish joins the 2024 all-star Great American Christmas lineup which also includes holiday films featuring Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Jill Wagner, Lauren Holly, and Bruce Boxleitner, with many more stars and Christmas movies to be announced.

In My Grown-Up Christmas Wish, Mayor Brian Ortega (Mario Lopez) is beloved in the idyllic community of Long Grove. While decorating for Christmas with the residents, Brian discovers his childhood Christmas wish list which magically begins to come true, reminding Brian about the spirit and joy of the holiday. Returning to town for Christmas is Brian's childhood friend Nina Meyers (Courtney Lopez), and soon a connection becomes undeniable as she helps Brian face a new challenge for the town. As Brian's wishes come true, he inspires the town to showcase its warm culture and values in order to stop the modern world from stifling the charm and heart of Long Grove.

"We could not imagine better creative partners to join our Great American team than Mario and Courtney Lopez," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Mario and Courtney and the team around them are creative collaborators and absolutely devoted to telling stories that bring families together. The partnership is a Christmas wish come true for our company," Abbott concluded.

My Grown Up Christmas Wish is executive produced by Mark Roberts, Jeff Stearns, and Jemma Jones. Directed by Brian Herzlinger. Based on an original screenplay by Brian and Megan Herzlinger.

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @greatamericanfamily

