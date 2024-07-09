GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE, JINGLE BELLS, WEDDING BELLS, STARRING CANDACE CAMERON BURE AND CAMERON MATHISON, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

In Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, Gracie (Bure) is Peachtree Inn's perfect wedding planner whose mantra "No problems, only solutions waiting to be discovered" makes blushing brides' dreams come true. When Charlie (Mathison) brings his sister and future brother-in-law to their former hometown of Butler, South Carolina, expecting to create a magical Christmas Eve wedding at the Inn for Lindsay and Josh, the trio is stunned when Gracie stubbornly declines the job, saying it is not possible to pull off the perfect wedding two weeks before Christmas. Eventually, Gracie relents and agrees to plan the wedding, only to discover there are more hurdles to overcome than expected.

Executive Producers of Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells are Candace Cameron Bure, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. Produced by Mick MacKay. Supervising producers Michael Shepard, Jonathan Shore, and Robyn Wiener. Associate Producers are David Oland and Trudi Thorwaldson. Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells is directed by Paula Elle from an Original screenplay written by Katie Main.

