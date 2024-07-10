GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES STELLAR ENSEMBLE CAST TO STAR IN ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE, A LITTLE WOMEN'S CHRISTMAS, STARRING TREVOR DONOVAN, JEN LILLEY, LAURA OSNES, JESSE HUTCH, JILLIAN MURRAY, JULIA REILLY, AND THE INCOMPARABLE GLADYS KNIGHT PERFORMING ORIGINAL SONG, 'JOY,' PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, an industry leader in the production of quality original holiday content, announced Trevor Donovan ('Twas the Text Before Christmas, Jingle Bell Princess), Jen Lilley (A Paris Christmas Waltz, "Days Of Our Lives"), Laura Osnes (Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Just In Time, A Dash of Christmas), Jesse Hutch (A Christmas Blessing, B&B Merry), Jillian Murray (A Brush With Christmas), and Julia Reilly ("County Rescue"), star in the network's first-ever ensemble Christmas Original Movie, A Little Women's Christmas which premieres this holiday season as part of Great American Christmas 2024. Also starring Gladys Knight who performs her new original Christmas song, "Joy." Great American Christmas is in its fourth season and the franchise has quickly become one of America's most popular programming events.

A Little Women's Christmas is a contemporary retelling of the beloved classic novel, following the lives and loves of the March sisters in a small Tennessee town at Christmas. Jo March is played by Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan is Friedrich "Fritz" Baehr, Meg March is played by Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes plays Beth March, Julia Reilly is Amy March, and John is played by Jesse Hutch. The one-and-only Gladys Knight performs "Joy."

"A Little Women's Christmas is a new Christmas classic in the making, with an incredible ensemble cast and an adaptation of an original story that is one of the best I have read," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Louisa May Alcott was intentional about focusing on the culture of young women, their hopes, ambitions, and dreams, and it remains one of the most widely read and beloved stories ever written," Abbott concluded.

A Little Women's Christmas is directed by Brandon Clark. The original movie adaptation is written by Dione Sheehan and Taylor Bird. Executive Producers are Brian Bird, Brandon Clark, Tai Truesdell, Darin Chavez, Brian Williams, Charly White, Lori Overholt, William McDowell, Joyce Miller Roy, Jesse Hutch, and Gladys Knight. Produced by Rodney Eldredge. A Little Women's Christmas is produced by True Brand Entertainment, Third Coast Film, and Empress of Soul Productions.

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

