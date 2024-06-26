GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES THE NETWORK'S 'GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS IN JULY' BEGINS JUNE 28

FIRST 29 FILMS INCLUDING VIEWERS' CHOICE REVEALED

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, an industry leader in the production of quality original holiday content, announced an early launch to the network's highly-popular, holiday program event, "Great American Christmas in July," Friday, June 28 (8 p.m. ET) . Great American Family announced the first 29 films in the Christmas event including the Saturday, June 29 JINGLE BELL BRACKET winners selected by the network's viewers (top four bracket winners denoted with * below). Temps outside are soaring. Great American Christmas in July beats the heat.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Destined at Christmas (8 p.m. ET)

A Brush With Christmas (10 p.m. ET)

A Kindhearted Christmas (12 a.m. ET)

The Jingle Bell Jubilee (2 a.m. ET)

The Art of Christmas (4 a.m. ET)

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Aisle Be Home for Christmas (6 a.m. ET)

A Hot Cocoa Christmas (8 a.m. ET)

A Royal Christmas Holiday (10 a.m. ET)

Christmas on Windmill Way (12 p.m. ET)

Bringing Christmas Home (2 p.m. ET)

My Christmas Hero (4 p.m. ET)*

Jingle Bell Princess (6 p.m. ET)*

Catering Christmas (8 p.m. ET)*

'Twas the Text Before Christmas (10 p.m. ET)*

My Favorite Christmas Tree (12 a.m. ET)

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (2 a.m. ET)

A Lot Like Christmas (4 a.m. ET)

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Christmas on Maple Hills (6 a.m. ET)

A Dash of Christmas (8 a.m. ET)

Destined 2: Christmas Once More (10 a.m. ET)

A Merry Christmas Wish (12 p.m. ET)

Journey to Christmas (2 p.m. ET)

A Christmas…Present (4 p.m. ET)

Christmas at the Drive-In (6 p.m. ET)

Peppermint and Postcards (8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Blessing (10 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (12 a.m. ET)

Our Christmas Wedding (2 a.m. ET)

Christmas on the Coast (4 a.m. ET)

Week one of Great American Christmas in July exclusively on Great American Family begins this Friday night at 8 p.m.

