GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES THE NETWORK'S 'GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS IN JULY' BEGINS JUNE 28

Jun 26, 2024, 09:00 ET
FIRST 29 FILMS INCLUDING VIEWERS' CHOICE REVEALED
NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, an industry leader in the production of quality original holiday content, announced an early launch to the network's highly-popular, holiday program event, "Great American Christmas in July," Friday, June 28 (8 p.m. ET). Great American Family announced the first 29 films in the Christmas event including the Saturday, June 29 JINGLE BELL BRACKET winners selected by the network's viewers (top four bracket winners denoted with * below). Temps outside are soaring. Great American Christmas in July beats the heat.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Destined at Christmas (8 p.m. ET)
A Brush With Christmas (10 p.m. ET)
A Kindhearted Christmas (12 a.m. ET)
The Jingle Bell Jubilee (2 a.m. ET)
The Art of Christmas (4 a.m. ET)
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Aisle Be Home for Christmas (6 a.m. ET)
A Hot Cocoa Christmas (8 a.m. ET)
A Royal Christmas Holiday (10 a.m. ET)
Christmas on Windmill Way (12 p.m. ET)
Bringing Christmas Home (2 p.m. ET)
My Christmas Hero (4 p.m. ET)*
Jingle Bell Princess (6 p.m. ET)*
Catering Christmas (8 p.m. ET)*
'Twas the Text Before Christmas (10 p.m. ET)*
My Favorite Christmas Tree (12 a.m. ET)
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane (2 a.m. ET)
A Lot Like Christmas (4 a.m. ET)
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Christmas on Maple Hills (6 a.m. ET)
A Dash of Christmas (8 a.m. ET)
Destined 2: Christmas Once More (10 a.m. ET)
A Merry Christmas Wish (12 p.m. ET)
Journey to Christmas (2 p.m. ET)
A Christmas…Present (4 p.m. ET)
Christmas at the Drive-In (6 p.m. ET)
Peppermint and Postcards (8 p.m. ET)
A Christmas Blessing (10 p.m. ET)
A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (12 a.m. ET)
Our Christmas Wedding (2 a.m. ET)
Christmas on the Coast (4 a.m. ET)
Week one of Great American Christmas in July exclusively on Great American Family begins this Friday night at 8 p.m.
ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY
Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.
Follow Great American Family on
Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @greatamericanfamily
MEDIA CONTACT:
Pam Slay
Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations
818.415.3784
[email protected]
Thomas Graham
Crosswind Media & Public Relations
512.537.1414
[email protected]
SOURCE Great American Family
Share this article