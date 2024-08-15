GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES THREE ADDITIONAL WORLD PREMIERE ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR BELOVED PROGRAM FRANCHISE, GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, an industry leader in the production of high-quality, Original Christmas movies, announced three additional World Premiere Original Movies will join the lineup for Great American Christmas 2024. The network's beloved 4th annual franchise features the company's acclaimed stable of stars while welcoming and celebrating new prominent talent appearing in their first Great American holiday film: Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega, Julia Reilly, and more. Cherish the holidays. Joy is coming. Great American Christmas 2024 will soon be revealed. Welcome home!

Ash Tsai and Eric Guilmette star in A Shelter and Season’s Greetings (wt), part of Great American Christmas 2024. Harmon Walsh and Ferelith Young star in The Fabric of Christmas (wt) coming to Great American Christmas 2024.

Joining Great American Christmas 2024, A Royal Christmas Ballet, starring Brittany Underwood ("One Life to Live," A Royal Christmas Holiday) and Jonathan Stoddard (A Royal Christmas Holiday, Sweet Maple Romance). In A Royal Christmas Ballet, a retired ballerina is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season's performance of "The Nutcracker" and finds herself center stage in an unexpected Christmas romance. Produced by Hybrid Entertainment. Fred Olen Ray directs from his own Original screenplay.

In A Shelter and Season's Greetings (wt), Eric Guilmette (The Black Box) plays Caleb, an Army vet wounded in service who recovers with the help of therapy dogs from a local shelter run by Amber (Ash Tsai, Journey to Christmas). As a sign of gratitude, Caleb volunteers at the shelter, though he notices one wealthy donor has his eye on Amber. Despite the patron's help, the shelter needs additional funds to stay afloat, so Caleb produces a holiday pet fair to bring community together. As the pair become closer, Caleb confides a desire to repair the relationship with his parents that became strained after his injury. Amber has the perfect plan! Produced by Candlelight Media. Brian Bough directs from an Original screenplay by Brittany Wiscombe.

In The Fabric of Christmas (wt), Liam Sullivan (Harmon Walsh, Christmas By Candlelight), a firefighter, and Amy Walker (Ferelith Young, A Match for the Prince), a quilting teacher, are drawn together to make the perfect quilt for Liam's sister Lauren's (Alia Desantis, Saying Yes to Christmas) Christmas wedding. After a rocky start, the pair is forced to put differences aside and decide what is most important this Christmas. Produced by Reel One. Don McBrearty directs from an Original screenplay by Sarah Mayberry.

