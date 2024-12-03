GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL WEEKEND TWO IS WRAPPED!

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family wrapped A Little Women's Christmas fan event at Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena in New York, Nov 30-Dec 1. Stars Trevor Donovan, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jen Lilley, Jesse Hutch, and executive producer Brian Bird ("When Calls the Heart") have all made Christmas wishes come true for fans at the one-of-a-kind festival. Next up: Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, Jill Wagner, Christopher Russell, and more. Get tickets starting at $15: greatamericanfamilychristmasfestival.com

Great American Family Christmas Festival is a star-studded festival featuring Christmas movie stars hosting world premiere screenings of their NEW Great American Family holiday films. The festival features nightly tree lightings, ice skating, gourmet food & beverage, igloos by warming fires, adorable and adoptable rescue pets from North Shore Animal League America, choirs singing Christmas carols, crafting, and Santa's Village where kids come to meet the Jolly One while creating their Christmas wish lists and taking family photos.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA
Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

