GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL WEEKEND TWO IS WRAPPED!

Great American Family Christmas Festival is a star-studded festival featuring Christmas movie stars hosting world premiere screenings of their NEW Great American Family holiday films. The festival features nightly tree lightings, ice skating, gourmet food & beverage, igloos by warming fires, adorable and adoptable rescue pets from North Shore Animal League America, choirs singing Christmas carols, crafting, and Santa's Village where kids come to meet the Jolly One while creating their Christmas wish lists and taking family photos.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

