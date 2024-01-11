GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY PRESENTS 'GREAT AMERICAN RESCUE BOWL,' STARRING BETH STERN, DAN MANNARINO, AND BRIAN BALTHAZAR, FEBRUARY 11

NETWORK CELEBRATES NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S 80TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE MORE THAN 1.1 MILLION LIVES SAVED

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family announced its annual "Great American Rescue Bowl," created in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, will premiere on the network, Sunday, February 11 (12 p.m,-2 p.m. ET)/9 a.m.-11 a.m. PT). The program is a fun and interactive way to raise the awareness of the huge number of wonderful animals in local shelters across the country and has been highly successful at increasing the adoption rate several fold during The Big Game weekend. Since 1944, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million pet lives through the organization's medical care, vaccination programs, and the ultimate pet lifesavers – rescue and adoption. Renowned animal advocate, bestselling author and Animal League America Board member, Beth Stern, who has personally placed more than 2,000 fosters over the years, returns to host "Great American Rescue Bowl," along with TV personality and producer, Brian Balthazar, and 13-time Emmy®-winning Pix11 morning news anchor, Dan Mannarino.

Renowned animal activist, Beth Stern, TV personality and producer, Brian Balthazar, and Emmy-winning Pix11 morning news anchor, Dan Mannarino host the annual “Great American Rescue Bowl,” Sunday, February 11, on Great American Family.
Great American Family presents Hana Lulu from Hawai'i
Great American Family presents Meowi Wowi from Hawai'i
Great American Family presents Bobby Wagtail from South Carolina
Great American Family presents Coach Sheena from Georgia
Great American Family presents Chasen Kitten
Great American Family presents Tail Sayers
Great American Family presents Ima Goodboy
Great American Family presents Saquan Barks
"Adoption gives beautiful and deserving animals a second chance at life. To see love and gratitude reflected from an adopted pet who has had a heartbreaking start or experience creates one of the most wonderful bonds that life has to offer," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Our company is proud to partner with North Shore Animal League America, pioneers of the no-kill movement and architect of the happy ending for more than a million deserving shelter pets for 80 years," Abbott concluded.

"We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt support of the entire Great American Media family," said Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "This fun-filled program shines a light on the importance of rescue and adoption.  It also highlights the positive impact of welcoming a rescue pet into your life."

"Great American Rescue Bowl 2024" features a tail-biter of a bowl game between The Adorables v The Cuddlers with a halftime show that will melt hearts. Spoiler alert: The status of each furry player is – adopted!

Great American Family proudly honors its longtime partner, Animal League America on its 80th year of lifesaving work wherever the need arises, from the horrific wildfires in Maui to Hurricanes Ian/Sandy/Katrina, rescuing from the cruelty of puppy mills, and creating awareness neighborhood by neighborhood that the most beautiful animals in the world are in local shelters waiting for a forever home. North Shore Animal League America's local shelter partners across the country will be in full-swing hosting adoption watch parties during the event. Great American Family knows there's a football game on February 11. With more than 100,000 pets adopted during 11 years of pet TV specials as an alternative lead into the big game, we encourage you see the show, visit your local shelter, and "get your rescue on!" To find a shelter partner and a Rescue Bowl party near you, go to www.animalleague.org/rescuebowl

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY
Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country.  Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials.  Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV  Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @gactv

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA
North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 Million lives.  2024 marks the organization's 80th Anniversary. The world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand a rescue is not complete until each animal is placed into a loving home.  Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare.  Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

