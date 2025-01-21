GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY SHARES SPECIAL SNEAK PEEK OF HIGH-QUALITY FAITH AND FAMILY ORIGINAL MOVIES AND SPECIALS LIVE VIA FACEBOOK, JANUARY 21

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced it will host a Facebook Live Special, Tuesday, January 21 (8p ET/5p PT) , highlighting the company's new, high-quality movies, specials, and stars coming to Great American Family and Pure Flix in 2025. Fans and media are invited to Great American Family's Facebook page (@greatamericanfamilyTV) to join the live stream for an unforgettable evening filled with stars, exclusive sneak peeks, and surprises as we celebrate an incredible year ahead with your trusted home for faith and family-friendly entertainment.

Photo: Courtesy of Great American Media 2025

Hosting this spectacular Facebook Live event is Cameron Mathison, who will guide the audience through first look previews of the movies and series premiering in 2025.

Joining Mathison is fan-favorite Candace Cameron Bure, along with a stellar lineup of stars: Danica McKellar (Grounded), Cindy Busby (When Hope Calls), Eric Close (Average Joe), award-winning author, Karen Kingsbury, Brett Varvel ("County Rescue," Disciples in the Moonlight), and "Great American Rescue Bowl" host, Beth Stern, featuring some furry friends who are sure to steal the show!

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, will also join the conversation sharing exclusive insights into the amazing new movies and series returning to Great American Family and Pure Flix this year.

Our friends at the Salvation Army are stepping up to help wildfire survivors with shelter, food, and much-needed support. North Shore Animal League America is working with its shelter partners through Southern California. Find out how you can help by visiting: https://socal.salvationarmy.org/ or www.animalleague.org

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

