Great American Group Advisory and Valuation Services Names David Seiden Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Group Advisory and Valuation Services, LLC ("Great American"), a B. Riley Financial company, today announced that David Seiden has assumed the role of Managing Director responsible for overseeing the firm's appraisal, valuation and lending client relationships across the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States.

"Throughout his tenure with Great American, David has demonstrated deep commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional service to his clients across the asset-based lending community. We are pleased to announce his expanded role for Great American as we continue to grow our national appraisal services practice as part of the B. Riley Financial platform," said Mike Marchlik, CEO, Great American Group Advisory and Valuation Services.

Mr. Seiden has more than 25 years of experience in asset-based lending and works closely with commercial banks, direct lending firms and private equity sponsors to advise on appropriate credit structures for lending and transactional purposes. He specializes in asset valuation, liquidation strategies and restructuring solutions for lenders and borrowers and brings deep expertise to intellectual property, inventory, machinery and equipment, and real estate valuation. His experience spans financial reporting, including purchase price allocation, goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, and fresh start accounting, in addition to fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and pre-transaction valuation analyses.

As Managing Director for the Southeast and Southwest regions, Mr. Seiden is responsible for overseeing and managing Great American's client relationships across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Prior to joining Great American in 2003, Mr. Seiden spent much of his career working for major corporations and lenders including Foothill Capital, Wells Fargo Business Credit, Bank of America and Fremont Financial Corporation. He started his professional career as an accountant at Goldstein, Golub, Kessler in New York. Mr. Seiden also supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. He received a Bachelor of Science in Administration and Accounting from Emory University. Mr. Seiden is based in Atlanta, GA.

About Great American Group Advisory and Valuation Services LLC

Great American is a B. Riley Financial company which provides asset appraisal and valuation services. The firm is affiliated with Great American Group, LLC, a leading provider of asset disposition and liquidation services. The firm leverages its sector expertise to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. For more information, visit www.greatamerican.com.

Contact: Media Contact: David Seiden Jo Anne McCusker Great American B. Riley Financial dseiden@greatamerican.com jmccusker@brileyfin.com (404) 242-0683 (646) 885-5425

SOURCE Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company

Related Links

http://greatamerican.com

