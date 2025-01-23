GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR, KAREN KINGSBURY'S NEW ORIGINAL FILM, SOMEONE LIKE YOU, STARRING SARAH FISHER, JAKE ALLYN, LYNN COLLINS, ROBYN LIVELY, AND BART JOHNSON, STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX, FEBRUARY 20, LINEAR PREMIERE ON GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY, FEBRUARY 22

Award-Winning Author Kingsbury Adapts Popular Novel into Screenplay for New Production Arm, Karen Kingsbury Productions

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media is partnering once again with prolific, award-winning, bestselling author, Karen Kingsbury (A Thousand Tomorrows, Dandelions In the Dust) on her film, Someone Like You, streaming exclusively on Pure Flix, Thursday, February 20 (8p ET ) and premiering on Great American Family, Saturday, February 22 (8p ET) . Kingsbury's popular novel of the same name is the first novel-to-screen adaptation from her new company, Karen Kingsbury Productions. Kingsbury wrote the screenplay along with her son, Tyler Russell. Someone Like You stars Sarah Fisher ("When Hope Calls," Harvest Homecoming, Meet Me Under the Mistletoe), Jake Allyn ("The Baxters"), Lynn Collins ("The Walking Dead"), Scott Reeves ("General Hospital"), Robyn Lively ("Landman," "Lioness"), and Bart Johnson ("Yellowstone," "Landman"). Great American Media is the nation's top faith and family content brand.

Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn star in Karen Kingsbury’s original movie, Someone Like You, streaming exclusively on Pure Flix, Thursday, February 20 and premiering on Great American Family, Saturday, February 22. Courtesy of Great American Media.

Someone Like You is a love story with redemptive themes of family reconciliation, sacrifice, and beauty from tragedy, themes that often are the heart of works by Kingsbury.

The story follows architect Dawson Gage (Jake Allyn), who fell in love with London Quinn (Sarah Fisher) in high school, despite her protests. A decade later, Dawson and London remain best friends when tragedy strikes, leading Dawson to embark on a final, selfless mission for London: finding her secret twin sister, Andi Allen (also played by Sarah Fisher). The twins, separated as embryos, must confront their own journeys of love, loss, and discovery.

Lynn Collins and Scott Reeves star as London's parents, while real-life married couple Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson portray Drs. Jenny and Jim Allen, who donated an embryo 20 years ago, unaware it resulted in London's biological twin.

"Karen Kingsbury is one of the most beloved, prolific writers of stories of love, faith, and redemption," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "Karen has been a valued creative partner for more than a decade, with many of her novels turned into movies. Someone Like You is extra special because it marks the first project from her new production company. Karen's passion for storytelling shines through in every frame," Abbott concluded.

"Of all the books I have written, Someone Like You is easily my readers' favorite. The only way to make the movie in my heart was to make it myself," Karen Kingsbury said.

Executive producer is Karen Kingsbury. Trevor K. Ball, Tyler Russell, and Natalie Ruffino Wilson are producers. Produced by Tricia Kingsbury. Tyler Russell directs from a screenplay co-written with Karen Kingsbury. Music by Tyler Michael Smith.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family