GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL TALENT APPEARANCES FOR GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL, OPENS DAILY AT NORTHWELL PARK AT UBS ARENA NEW YORK BEGINNING NOVEMBER 22

OLIVER RICE JOINS DANICA MCKELLAR ON NOVEMBER 24, JESSE HUTCH JOINS JILL WAGNER AND CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL, DECEMBER 7-8

TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING AT $15

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced additional talent appearances for the media company's first-ever Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena New York, opening daily beginning November 22.

Oliver Rice who co-stars with Danica McKellar in A Cinderella Christmas Ball joins the Festival on Sunday, November 24 where he and McKellar will host a World Premiere screening of the film and participate in fan Q&A.

Jesse Hutch who stars in two Great American Family Original Christmas movies (A Little Women's Christmas and Christmas Under the Northern Lights) will meet fans at the Festival on November 30 and December 1 where he joins his co-stars Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Jen Lilley, and Julia Reilly to screen the modern retelling of an American classic. The following weekend, Hutch returns to the Festival to co-host the weekend of December 7 and December 8 with two of his co-stars, Jill Wagner and Christopher Russell. Wagner and Hutch star in Christmas Under the Northern Lights. Russell and Hutch co-star in Great American Media's second season of "When Hope Calls," which premieres in Spring 2025.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Great American Media

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family