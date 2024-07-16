GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES SEASON TWO OF ORIGINAL SERIES, 'COUNTY RESCUE'

ENSEMBLE CAST LED BY JULIA REILLY, BRETT VARVEL, KRISTIN WOLLETT, RILEY HOUGH, KELLER FORNES, PERCY BELL, TANYA CHRISTIANSEN, STACEY PATINO, TIM PEREZ-ROSS, AND ANGEL LUIS

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced the season two renewal of its popular Original Series, "County Rescue," which begins production in the U.S. this month for a January 2025 World Premiere. "County Rescue," an instant hit when it premiered on Great American Pure Flix and on Great American Family, is a drama about the unique challenges EMTs and paramedics face on both their personal and professional journeys. The series features an ensemble cast led by Julia Reilly, Riley Hough, Percy Bell, Kristin Wollett, Brett Varvel, Stacey Patino, Tim Ross, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, and Curtia Torbert.

From left, back row: Kristen Wollett, Brett Varvel, Tim Perez-Ross Front row: Julia Reilly, Percy Bell, Riley Hough, Stacey Patino, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis

"'County Rescue' exemplifies our commitment to uplifting content that celebrates faith and family in an engaging way. The series highlights the heroism of EMTs and first responders, focusing on their character development and inspirational stories rather than solely on life-threatening incidents," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The exceptional talent of our cast, producers and directors are the driver of the show's success, and they make it a pleasure to announce the renewal for a second season," Abbott concluded.

From creator Brian Baugh, "County Rescue" season two aims for an early 2025 World Premiere. Brought to Great American Media by Executive Producers JD DeWitt and Shawn Boskie. Line producer is Grits Carter.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA:

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts, and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country. With affordable flat-rate pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial by visiting www.GreatAmericanPureFlix.com.

