Great American Media Announces Start of Production on A Christmas Prayer 2, Starring Shae Robins and Christopher Russell, World Premiere Slated for Great American Christmas 2026

From Great American Media's Film Banner, The Golden Thread®,

Sequel to 2026 Movieguide® Epiphany Prize® Winner, A Christmas Prayer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the start of production on A Christmas Prayer 2, starring Shae Robins (A Christmas Prayer, Destined at Christmas) and Christopher Russell (A Christmas Prayer, "When Hope Calls: Brookfield"), an Original film from the company's film banner, The Golden Thread. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2026 Movieguide® Epiphany Prize® winning Original Movie, A Christmas Prayer, is now in production with a World Premiere date slated to be part of Great American Media's beloved Great American Christmas programming event beginning in October.

A Christmas Prayer 2 is now in production, bringing faith, hope and kindness back to Bellford Falls this Christmas. Post this Shae Robins and Christopher Russell are set to star in A Christmas Prayer 2, sequel to the award-winning first film for Great American Media. A Christmas Prayer 2 will have its World Premiere later this holiday season as part of the beloved Great American Christmas programming event.

Returning to Bellford Falls is Natalie Sands (Robins), the children's book illustrator whose faith-filled acts of kindness transformed her community, and Wes Thornton (Russell), whose journey of faith and love captured the hearts of viewers. The sequel reunites audiences with the beloved characters whose story inspired viewers to embrace the true meaning of Christmas through faith, service, and compassion.

In A Christmas Prayer 2, Natalie prepares for the launch of her debut children's book, Adeline the Angel, while Wes continues to deepen his faith journey. When Caroline (Madeline Cox) quietly begins a mission to answer the prayers and needs of those around her community, the family discovers that some of God's greatest works are accomplished through simple acts of kindness. As Christmas approaches, Bellford Falls once again becomes a place where hope is restored, prayers are answered, and hearts are drawn closer to the reason for the season.

"Audiences embraced A Christmas Prayer because it reflected Christmas as it is meant to be – faith-filled, heartfelt, and centered on serving others," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "A Christmas Prayer 2 continues the tradition with a moving story of hope, grace, and small acts of kindness that can change lives during the Christmas season," Abbott concluded.

The original A Christmas Prayer was honored with the prestigious Movieguide® Epiphany Prize® for Best Family Movie in 2026, recognizing inspirational storytelling that affirms faith and uplifts audiences. A Christmas Prayer 2 will premiere on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ as part of Great American Christmas 2026 which returns to streaming and broadcast this October.

A Christmas Prayer 2 (wt) is executive produced by Anthony Fankhauser and written by Ansley Gordon.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

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818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media