Great American Media Strikes a Powerful New Chord with "ABILENE," A Bold New, Original Series Coming to Great American Media Platforms Early 2027

A Story of Starting Over — When the Road Leads You Home

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media continues its aggressive expansion into premium Original Series in 2027. Today, the company announced "Abilene" starring Rose Reid (Christmas On Every Page, Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows) in the title role of "Abby" – legal name Abilene– a young woman looking for a fresh start. Also starring in the ensemble cast is Elizabeth Mitchell (The Santa Clauses, "Lost") as "Hannah," Eric Close ("Nashville," Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday) as "Ben," Jordan Belfi ("All American," "Moonlight") as "Lashay," Andrew Ferguson (Faith & Forgiveness:A Duck Dynasty Love Story) as "Matt," Michael Pavone (The Mystery of Her) as "John," Johnathon Schaech ("Blue Ridge") as "Al," Kevin Quinn ("Bunk'd," "A Week Away") as "Noah," Taylor Kalupa (Christmas at The Starlight, "Blue Ridge") as "Kayla," and singer/songwriter, Riley Clemmons ("Broken Prayers," "A Week Away") as "Sam." The World Premiere of "Abilene" will stream on Great American Pure Flix, and air on Great American Family and GFAM+ in early 2027.

Rose Reid stars as Abby, a young woman looking to start over in “Abilene,” a powerful new Original Series streaming on Great American Pure Flix in early 2027. Through music, hard work, and the quiet grace of a community that believes in second chances, Abby begins a journey worth exploring. (Courtesy: Great American Media)

"Abilene" follows Abby Morgan, a young woman looking to start over who finds herself stranded in the quiet, weathered town of Fair Haven, Ohio. What begins as a temporary stop becomes something more when Abby is offered work — and a place to stay — at a family-owned cider mill. As Abby forms unexpected bonds with the Wagner family — each navigating their own lives — she is confronted by realities of her talent and past. Through music, hard work, and the quiet grace of a community that believes in second chances, Abby begins a journey worth exploring.

"'Abilene' is reflective of the kind of story we tell at Great American Media. It is beautifully made, emotionally resonant, and grounded in values that matter," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "We are proud to create an environment where exceptional talent can do meaningful work and where strong storytelling and purpose go hand in hand. As our Originals slate continues to grow, our commitment remains simple: deliver high-quality stories that audiences can trust, enjoy, and remember," Abbott concluded.

"'Abilene' was born out of a love for the people and places that make small-town America so special, said series' creator, Nicholas DiBella. "It's a world filled with music, orchards, front porches, family traditions, and the belief that hope can still change a life. We feel incredibly blessed to have found a partner in Great American Media, whose appreciation for uplifting storytelling aligns so beautifully with the spirit of 'Abilene,'" DiBella concluded.

Set against the backdrop of orchards, open skies, and a town that time nearly forgot, "Abilene" blends heartfelt drama with music and romance, weaving together themes of forgiveness, identity, and belonging. At its core is a simple but powerful question: Can you ever truly outrun your past — or does grace find you when you finally stop running?

With a compelling ensemble of characters, a richly textured setting, and an amazing soundtrack of Original music that echoes Abby's inner journey, the series invites viewers into a world where even the most broken paths can lead somewhere beautiful.

Executive producers of "Abilene" are Nicholas DiBella who also serves as Showrunner, Director, and Writer, Brent Ryan Green who is also co-series Showrunner, Director), Jim Pavone, Chris Bueno, and Shelia Hart. Faith Street Films in association with Toy Gun Films is production company.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

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Pam Slay

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SOURCE Great American Media