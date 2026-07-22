Great American Media Announces Fourth Installment of Hit Franchise, "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker," Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Aaron Ashmore, and Robin Dunne, Inspired by Characters Created by Bestselling Author, Candace Havens

"Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker" Delivers Most Personal Mystery Yet for Sweet River's Beloved Sleuth

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today the next installment of its successful Original Mystery franchise, "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker," starring Candace Cameron Bure, Aaron Ashmore, and Robin Dunne. Inspired by the characters created by bestselling novelist, Candace Havens, the newest chapter reunites audiences with the beloved residents of Sweet River for the franchise's most personal mystery yet. "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker" will stream and be broadcast across Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+ in early 2027.

Candace Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore star in an all-new installment of “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker,” a World Premiere coming to Great American Pure Flix in early 2027. Courtesy of Great American Media / Tim Owens

In "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker," criminology professor and amateur sleuth Ainsley McGregor (Bure) is preparing for a prestigious university exhibition honoring pioneering forensic scientist Frances Glessner Lee and her famed miniature crime-scene dioramas. But when a murder shocks Sweet River, Ainsley is drawn into an investigation where carefully constructed models may hold the key to the truth – and where the evidence begins to point dangerously close to home. As the case deepens, Ainsley turns to those she trusts most, including Sheriff Ryan McGregor (Dunne) and Fire Chief Jake Trenton (Ashmore) while the ever-curious Book Club once again lends its unique blend of determination, humor, and hometown intuition to the case. Together, they must unravel a mystery built on secrets, deception, and a crime scene that may be far more than it appears.

"Candace Cameron Bure, Aaron Ashmore, and Robin Dunne have created the kind of chemistry that makes audiences want to return to Sweet River again and again," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Candace has an exceptional instinct for the mystery genre. She understands that viewers come for the case, but they stay for the characters, the relationships and the world fans have come to love. That is what makes a franchise so powerful. For linear television, franchises create loyalty, anticipation, and a shared viewing experience. In a marketplace with endless choices, audiences still want trusted stars and familiar worlds they can return to, and every new installment gives viewers reasons to come back," Abbott concluded.

"'The Model Maker' is one of our most compelling Ainsley McGregor mysteries yet," said Candace Cameron Bure, Executive Producer and star. "It delivers the twists and suspense fans love, while exploring something deeply personal, the universal desire to belong. Every clue uncovers more than a mystery; it reveals how far people will go to feel seen, valued, and connected. It's a story that keeps you guessing until the end and stays with you long after the final reveal," Bure concluded.

"Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker" is a Syrup Studios Production In Association with CandyRock Entertainment. Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Tim Owens, Eric Jarboe, Holly A Hines, Martin Wood and Trevor McWhinney are Executive Producers. Michael Shepard and Jonathan Shore are Supervising Producers and Trudi Thorwaldson and Shelby Gilraine are Associate Producers. Produced by Jordan Smysniuk. Inspired by characters created by author Candace Havens' novels, The Ainsley McGregor Series. Martin Wood directs from an Original Screenplay by Robin Dunne.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Entertainment is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

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SOURCE Great American Media