GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES TREVOR DONOVAN ADDED TO CAST OF 'WHEN HOPE CALLS,' STARRING CINDY BUSBY, CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL, NICK BATEMAN, WENDY CREWSON, HANNEKE TALBOT, MORGAN KOHAN, AND RYAN-JAMES (RJ) HATANAKA

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY MAINSTAY FEATURED IN TWO-EPISODE STORY ARC

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 30, 2024 – Great American Media announced Trevor Donovan has been added to the cast of "When Hope Calls" in a two-episode story arc for season two, which has begun filming for World Premiere early 2025 on Great American Family, then streaming on Pure Flix. Donovan's role may be ongoing within "When Hope Calls," and other universes Great American expands upon beloved author Janette Oke's legendary When Calls the Heart book series. Donovan plays Constable Jim Reynolds, an experienced Mountie based in Clearwater. A strapping man, proficient in horse riding and physical pursuits, Reynolds is known for his strong presence and skills in the field. Mountie Jim Reynolds premieres in episode 2003 when Michael and Nora arrive to pick up a child under his care. In a later episode in season two, Reynolds captures cattle rustlers preying on Brookfield ranches.

Photo: Courtesy of Great American Media 2024

"When Hope Calls" season two stars Cindy Busby (Crown Prince of Christmas) as "Nora," Christopher Russell (A Dash of Christmas) as "Constable, Mountie Michael," Nick Bateman (A Christmas Miracle with Daisy) as "Wyatt," Wendy Crewson ("Frankie Drake Mysteries") as "Tess Stewart," Hanneke Talbot ("Star Trek") as "Maggie Parsons," Morgan Kohan ("Sullivan's Crossing") as "Lillian Walsh," and Ryan-James (RJ) Hatanaka ("Criminal Minds") as "Mountie Gabriel."

"When Hope Calls" is a spinoff of Oke's legendary book series, When Calls the Heart and followed a pair of sisters, Lillian Walsh (Kohan) and Grace Bennett (Jocelyn Hudon) to the town of Brookfield, circa 1916. "When Hope Calls" is a family drama centered on the town's orphanage and its residents who meet tremendous challenges while creating a hopeful, faith-filled community on the cusp of change in the frontier town while nurturing the children in their care.

"When Hope Calls" had 10 episodes in season one, followed by two one-hour Christmas episodes in 2021 that saw Lori Loughlin reprise her role as Abigail Stanton. There are eight episodes in season two, and while the opening episodes pay homage to the romance of "Lillian" and "Mountie Gabriel," new characters are introduced that are seminal to the orphanage and children, the sprawling farms and ranchlands, and to the town of Brookfield who welcome a new Constable from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, "Mountie Michael" (Russell).

"When Hope Calls" is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Don McDonald, Alfonso Moreno, David Anselmo, All Canadian Entertainment and Hideaway Pictures. David Anselmo directs from an Original screenplay by showrunner and writer, Alfonso Moreno. In Canada, "When Hope Calls" will air on Super Channel.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

