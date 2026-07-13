Great American Media Announces World Premiere, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," Streaming on Great American Pure Flix, August 13, Broadcast Premiere on Great American Family and GFAM+, August 15

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today that its highly anticipated Original Lifestyle Series, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," starring Jep Robertson and Jessica Robertson, has its World Premiere streaming on Great American Pure Flix, Thursdays, beginning August 13, and broadcast premiere on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturdays, beginning August 15 at 9pm.

From the creators who helped redefine family-focused unscripted television comes an inspiring new series that invites viewers to slow down, settle in, and experience a more intentional way of living. More than a home and lifestyle series, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" is a weekly destination where purpose, faith, meaningful work, enduring relationships, and authentic community take center stage.

Leaving behind the Louisiana bayous that first made them household names, Jep and Jessica are building a new life in Texas, transforming Comanche Moon Ranch into a thriving community rooted in craftsmanship, hospitality, and legacy. Along the way, viewers will witness the joys and challenges of creating a place where neighbors become family, love grows deeper, and every project serves a greater purpose.

"Television is at its best when it gives audiences permission to exhale," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer, Great American Media. "'Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou' is the kind of lean-back viewing experience people are craving today. It's a place to unwind while being inspired by lives lived with purpose, faith, generosity, and love. Every episode reminds us that the strongest communities are built one relationship at a time, and that a meaningful life is measured less by what we own than by who we share it with," Haubrich concluded.

The series continues Great American Media's expansion into premium Original programming, offering audiences uplifting storytelling that reflects the company's commitment to faith, family and country across the growing Great American Media ecosystem.

Whether it's gathering around the table, tackling ambitious ranch projects, welcoming new neighbors, or celebrating life's everyday blessings, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" offers viewers refreshing reminders that happiness is found not in keeping up with the world, but in building a life worth coming home to.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media