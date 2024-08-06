GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES WRAP ON LOVE AT THE KETTLE (wt), FEATURING SPECIAL COLLABORATION WITH THE SALVATION ARMY

FILMED AT ICONIC AT&T STADIUM FOR GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024,

FIRST LOOK PHOTOS AND VIDEO EMBEDDED

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media is thrilled to announce the production wrap of its film "Love at the Kettle," (wt) starring and produced by Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega and co-produced by Mario Lopez. The heartwarming original movie features a unique collaboration with The Salvation Army. In exclusive scenes filmed inside the iconic AT&T Stadium, Carlos PenaVega sings an original song penned exclusively for the movie – Get Him Back (For Christmas). Love at the Kettle will have its World Premiere this holiday season as part of GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024.

The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the HEART of Texas! Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, and film and television stars, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega score a touchdown for The Salvation Army while filming “Love At the Kettle” at iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Great American Media is partnering with The Salvation Army this holiday season to do the MOST GOOD for communities across the nation. Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega walking through the tunnel while filming their premiere holiday movie at iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. “Love At the Kettle” has its World Premiere in November exclusively on Great American Family.

Love at the Kettle brings viewers an inspiring story of love, community, and the spirit of giving. The film follows the journey of two individuals who find love and purpose while volunteering at The Salvation Army's Red Kettle, a cherished holiday tradition. Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega bring their undeniable chemistry to the screen as the lead characters, whose paths cross in the most unexpected ways.

AT&T Stadium has opened its doors for the film's production. Key scenes will showcase the grandeur of the stadium, providing a stunning backdrop that amplifies the film's themes of community and teamwork. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, blending the excitement of Christmas, football, and the heartfelt message of The Salvation Army's mission.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, a staple of the holiday season, plays a central role in Love at the Kettle. The film aims to raise awareness and support for the organization's vital work in aiding those in need. Through this partnership, viewers will be encouraged to contribute and make a difference in their communities.

"We are incredibly excited about this film and the partnerships that have made it possible," said Great American Media President & CEO, Bill Abbott. "The collaboration with The Salvation Army not only enhances the story but also underscores the importance of giving to and supporting our neighbors."

The filming marks Carlos PenaVega's return to AT&T Stadium where he joined his band Big Time Rush in performing the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day in 2011. Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega are longtime supporters of The Salvation Army and have personally participated in various initiatives with The Salvation Army, including serving families with food boxes after hurricanes in Florida, helping families receive Christmas gifts after losing everything to wildfires in their hometown of Lahaina, Hawaii, and even serving as bell ringers as part of the beloved annual Red Kettle Campaign.

"Love at the Kettle" promises to be a must-watch event this holiday season, combining romance, community spirit, and the magic of the holiday season. Stay tuned for the premiere date and additional details.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

Twitter: @GAfamilyTV

Facebook: @GreatAmericanFamily

Instagram: @greatamericanfamily

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

Follow The Salvation Army:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

Thomas Graham or Aurora Silva

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

512.537.1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family