Great American Media Brings Entire "When Hope Calls" Journey Home: Season One Streams On Great American Pure Flix This FALL, Production Begins on Season Four for World Premiere Early 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced an exciting new chapter for its acclaimed Original drama, "When Hope Calls: Brookfield" – ALL seasons ever produced of the series will now call Great American Media home. The company also announced production is underway on Season Four, set to stream FIRST on Great American Pure Flix in early 2027. Season One of "When Hope Calls," starring Morgan Kohan, RJ Hatanaka, Jocelyn Hudon, and Greg Hovanessian, comes home to Great American Media, streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix this FALL. For devoted fans known as "Hopefuls," and for those discovering Brookfield for the first time, all seasons of the cherished drama inspired by the world of bestselling author Janette Oke will now be available in one place, from the story's very beginning to its newest chapter.

Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell lead an all-star cast in Great American Media’s hit Original series, “When Hope Calls: Brookfield,” returning to stream on Great American Pure Flix in early 2027.

Returning for Season Four are Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan, Hanneke Talbot, Jon McLaren, Neil Crone, Simon Arblaster, and Wendy Crewson, bringing audiences back to Brookfield where faith, hope, and love remind us that even life's greatest trials can open the door to extraordinary new beginnings.

"As a programmer, you hope to discover stories audiences will love. As a CEO, you learn that truly exceptional content becomes part of people's lives," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "That's what I recognized in 'When Hope Calls' in 2019, while working alongside the extraordinary team behind 'When Calls the Heart' to build a companion series inspired by Janette Oke's timeless novels, it became clear these characters would earn a place in viewers' hearts. The strongest franchises are built on trust, emotional authenticity, and storytelling families want to return to year after year, and 'When Hope Calls' has become exactly that," Abbott concluded.

"Since becoming the exclusive home of "When Hope Calls: Brookfield," Great American Media has expanded the series into one of the cornerstone franchises for streamer Great American Pure Flix, reflecting the company's commitment to create premium Original storytelling that is unapologetically centered on faith, family, and hope. The addition of Season One to the platform this fall gives viewers the opportunity to experience the complete journey leading into the highly anticipated fourth season early next year. The series will also air on Great American Family and GFAM+.

"When Hope Calls: Brookfield" is produced by David Anselmo. Executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Alfonso H. Moreno, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Jimmy Townsend, and Olivia Krevoy. Co-Executive producers are Kristen Hansen and Sara Snow. Co-producer is Kelly Martin.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media