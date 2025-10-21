Great American Media Greenlights Season 2 for Hit Original Series, "Crossroad Springs," Beloved Series Returns in 2026 to Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+

The network also announced a brand-new original holiday music special, "Crossroad Springs Christmas," starring Jonathan Stoddard and Jillian Cardarelli

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media proudly announces that its hit original drama series, "Crossroad Springs" has been officially renewed for a second season, slated to premiere in 2026 exclusively across Great American Pure Flix , Great American Family and GFam+. The series features an ensemble cast led by Jonathan Stoddard, Emily Alatalo, Brittney Underwood, Shaun Johnston, Kate Drummond, Jesse Hutch, Jillian Cardarelli, Erin Agostino, and Jon McLaren.

"Crossroad Springs" has been picked up for a second season and will air a "Crossroad Springs Christmas" music special in December as part of Great American 5th anniversary. Photo: Great American Media 2025.

The renewal follows the success of "Crossroad Springs" Season 1, which resonated deeply with audiences through its heartfelt storytelling centered on faith and family, and quickly became one of the most-watched original programs in Great American Media history.

"'Crossroad Springs' is reflective of Great American Media's brand — faith-filled storytelling that celebrates families who respect, support, and stand by one another, even when differences arise," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We made a commitment to uphold these values, and the success of storytelling through this lens is undeniable. We are excited to continue the journey with Season 2 and look forward to working with our partners at Brain Power and Nicely Entertainment to bring even more hope-filled stories to our viewers," Abbott concluded.

"CROSSROAD SPRINGS CHRISTMAS," ORIGINAL MUSIC SPECIAL

In celebration of the show's success, Great American Media also announced, "Crossroad Springs Christmas,"Original Christmas Music Special, premiering December 2025, as part of the 5th anniversary of GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS. The special will feature series stars Jonathan Stoddard and Jillian Cardarelli, who penned and performed the title song for the series, as they share new holiday performances inspired by the heart and hope of "Crossroad Springs." The one-hour event will blend original music, classic carols, and behind-the-scenes storytelling, offering fans an intimate celebration of the Christmas season.

"Music is part of the emotional heartbeat of our show," said Stoddard. "This Christmas special is our way to connect with fans in joy to celebrate faith, community, and the beauty of the season."

Cardarelli added, "Creating music for the show has been a blessing. We hope the Christmas special reflects the hope and warmth that makes both Christmas and 'Crossroad Springs' so endearing to our fans."

ABOUT CROSSROAD SPRINGS:

"Crossroad Springs" follows the Hamilton family as son, James (Stoddard), a pastor from Chicago, and sister, Janet (Alatalo), an ER doctor in a neighboring town, return to their hometown to rebuild relationships and the family's legacy farm. With patriarch, Willis (Johnston) and his sister, Amy (Drummond) aging, the family faces harsh natural conditions, financial hardships, and a simmering generational feud from neighbor, Daniel Newman (Hutch). Set against the backdrop of the American heartland, the series captures stories of redemption, resilience, and the power of faith and community.

The series is a partnership between Nicely Entertainment and Brain Power Studios, with Vanessa Shapiro and Beth Stevenson serving as Executive Producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television.Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on GFam+ app. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

C: 818.415.3784

E: [email protected]

Great American Media Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

Debbie Davis

C: 214.802.8979

E: [email protected]

Crosswind Media & PR, Director of Client Services

SOURCE Great American Media