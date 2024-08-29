GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA LAUNCHES PURE FLIX PREMIUM

TOP TIER OFFERS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO TALENT, EVENTS, CURATED CONTENT, NEWS, AND MORE, ONLY ON GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX PREMIUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the launch of Pure Flix Premium, an enhanced tier of the country's fastest-growing faith and family streaming service. Priced at just $14.99 per month or $149 annually, Pure Flix Premium offers subscribers even more of what they love—exclusive faith and family content, plus access to top talent.

Pure Flix Premium subscribers get more of what they want — exclusive faith and family content, including virtual premiere screenings, talent access, and insider breaking news. (Pictured: Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, part of Great American Christmas Extravaganza).

In the coming weeks, subscribers will be invited to virtual movie premieres on Pure Flix Premium, complete with bonus live Q&A sessions featuring stars and C-suite executives from Great American Media. Pure Flix Premium members will also enjoy early access to high-quality content, on-set and behind-the-scenes footage of movies in production, and breaking news from Great American Media. This enhanced service elevates the viewing experience with extras that build on the brand's already cherished faith and family programming.

"In the entertainment industry, only a few brands truly stand out. Pure Flix is already recognized as the go-to destination for faith and family-friendly streaming content in a marketplace that is rarely family-focused," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "We're excited to offer our members Pure Flix Premium, fostering an even more vibrant, like-minded community that inspires us to fulfill our mission to create uplifting and inspiring programming," Abbott concluded.

PURE FLIX PREMIUM ANNOUNCED NEW, EXCLUSIVE TALENT EVENTS :

August 30 – Bill Abbott joins Mr. Manhattan and Get Him Back for Christmas stars, Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega;

– joins Mr. and Get Him Back for Christmas stars, Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega; September 5 , Original Series "County Rescue" star, Julia Reilly joins Bill Abbott in a conversation about the season two renewal of the series, the co-stars, and what fans can expect when the series returns in early 2025;

, Original Series "County Rescue" star, joins in a conversation about the season two renewal of the series, the co-stars, and what fans can expect when the series returns in early 2025; September 25 , film and television actress, Danica McKellar , star of Swing Into Romance , joins fans at a LIVE virtual screening party for the premiere of the film on Pure Flix and hosts a Q&A following the movie;

, film and television actress, , star of , joins fans at a LIVE virtual screening party for the premiere of the film on Pure Flix and hosts a Q&A following the movie; October 11 , actress, director, and 2024 Movieguide Epiphany Award Winner, Shari Rigby ( Divine Influencer ) hosts a discussion for fans on Women in Faith & Entertainment in a live virtual screening;

, actress, director, and 2024 Movieguide Epiphany Award Winner, ( ) hosts a discussion for fans on Women in Faith & Entertainment in a live virtual screening; October 14 , EXCLUSIVE God's Not Dead: Extended Cut ;

, ; November 11 , beloved actor and daytime soap series star, Cameron Mathison hosts a LIVE virtual screening for the premiere of his Original Christmas movie, A Kindhearted Christmas , followed by a Q&A;

, beloved actor and daytime soap series star, hosts a LIVE virtual screening for the premiere of his Original Christmas movie, , followed by a Q&A; November 15 , actor Jesse Hutch joins Bill Abbott in a pre-taped zoom conversation about the making of the soon to be holiday classic, A Little Women's Christmas ;

, actor joins in a pre-taped zoom conversation about the making of the soon to be holiday classic, ; November 21 , food and baking influencer, Emily Hutchinson hosts a pre-taped zoom conversation on food & God just in time for Thanksgiving;

Many more exclusive content opportunities will be announced for Pure Flix Premium soon.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

Thomas Graham or Aurora Silva

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

512.537.1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family