Great American Media Marks First Anniversary of Merger with Pure Flix, Exclusive New Talent Deals, Original Movies, and First-Ever Original Mystery Series, Candace Cameron Bure's The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker

Transformational Deal Confirms Great American Media as a Global Leader in Faith & Family Entertainment

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media (GAM) proudly marks the first anniversary of its successful merger with Sony Pure Flix to create the nation's leading family and faith-friendly entertainment platform, the network announced while attending the annual Questex's StreamTV Show in Denver, CO., the largest meeting ground for leaders and innovators in the streaming television industry.

Great American Media, President & CEO, Bill Abbott, met on set with iconic star, Mario Lopez, who will star in and executive produce films for America’s #1 faith and family brand. The first film, My Grown Up Christmas Wish (wt) stars Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez. Lopez’ talents on the second Christmas original for 2024 are behind the camera as he executive produces Love At the Kettle (wt) with friends Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega, part of Great American Christmas 2024.

"Bringing Great American Family linear and Pure Flix streaming together under the Great American Media brand gives viewers uplifting and inspiring family and faith entertainment they can enjoy together, anywhere, anytime, and on any device," said Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media. "The results have been extremely positive on our business and the user experience."

Abbott explained that last year's merger combined Great American Media's linear and FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels with the Pure Flix faith and family SVOD (subscription video on demand) service.

"Our brands and diversified content distribution capabilities have helped us reach substantially larger and broader audiences on each platform, creating a family and faith-friendly streaming service unlike any other," he added.

The merger enhanced both platforms' content library and created synergies between cable and streaming services, meeting customer expectations for a fulfilling, uplifting, and inspiring entertainment experience. Since the merger, SVOD subscriptions have increased and the customer experience has been enhanced through several platform upgrades, making the streaming service intuitive and user-friendly.

Meanwhile, Great American Media has signed new talent agreements with some of entertainment's most iconic stars. In January, Great American kicked off the year by announcing that Mario Lopez would join the network in a multi-year, multi-picture deal, followed by the premiere of Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's first original film for Great American, Mr. Manhattan. The PenaVegas also will appear on screen in another Great American Media original production Love At The Kettle (wt), produced by Lopez about a couple serving others.

Great American Pure Flix recently announced a milestone among comparative streamers its size – its fourth Original Series in 2024. "Shadrach," a World Premiere Original stars Livi Birch, Cale Ferrin, and Phillip Boyd, Thursday, July 25 (8 p.m. ET). Great American Pure Flix previously premiered, "County Rescue," "Destination Heaven," and "Going Home."

Executive producer and star Candace Cameron Bure brings Great American Media its first-ever Original Mystery series, The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, which will have its World Premiere, Thursday, July 25 (9 p.m. ET). Original mysteries are part of Great American Media's content expansion plans with more mystery franchises starring the company's beloved talent to come.

Viewers can also anticipate, "Great American Christmas in July," part of GAM's half-yearly holiday celebration on all platforms. Great American Pure Flix will premiere, Bringing Christmas Home, starring Jill Wagner ("Lioness," A Merry Christmas Wish) and Paul Greene (I'm Glad It's Christmas), Thursday, July 12 (8 p.m. ET) . The streamer also premieres Designing Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit (A Hot Cocoa Christmas, Romance at the Vineyard) and Liam McIntyre ("Justice League," "Family Guy,"), Thursday, July 19 (8 p.m. ET).

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family, and country. With affordable flat-rate pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting, and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial by visiting GreatAmericanPureFlix.com.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA Great American Family is America's premier destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms, and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday-themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands.

