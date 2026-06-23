Great American Media Names Jennifer Nickerson Vice President of Ministry & Community Engagement

Experienced communications and ministry leader to strengthen Great American Media's connection with faith communities, ministries, and audiences nationwide

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today that Jennifer Nickerson has joined the company as Vice President of Ministry & Community Engagement. In her new role, Nickerson will help expand Great American Media's relationships with faith-based organizations, ministry leaders, community partners, and audiences across the country while supporting the company's mission of creating uplifting entertainment rooted in faith, family, and country.

Jennifer Nickerson joins Great American Media as VP of Ministry & Community Engagement. Post this Jennifer Nickerson, Vice President of Ministry & Community Engagement at Great American Media, will lead the company's outreach efforts with churches, ministries, and faith-based organizations nationwide.

"Jennifer brings a rare combination of professional communications experience, ministry leadership, and a genuine heart for people," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer & Chief of Staff, Great American Media. "As Great American Media continues to grow, Jennifer will help strengthen our connection with ministries, churches, organizations, and audiences who care deeply about trusted, uplifting content and meaningful engagement."

Throughout her career, Nickerson has worked across media relations, corporate communications, external affairs, investor relations, and community engagement, while also serving in worship and ministry leadership roles for more than two decades.

"Having grown up in a Christian home and serving in ministry and community outreach from a young age, I've seen firsthand the impact of faith-filled, positive, and Kingdom-minded content and authentic connection," said Nickerson. "My experiences at Christ for the Nations Institute, Dallas Baptist University, and more than 20 years in marketing, media, and communications have prepared me well for this role.

This opportunity with Great American Media brings together my passion for ministry, community engagement, relationship building, and strategic communication into one meaningful mission. I'm honored to serve churches, ministries, and communities in ways that encourage, uplift, and create lasting impact."

Prior to joining Great American Media, Nickerson served as President and CEO of JEN Ambitions, LLC, where she led communications and brand messaging initiatives while representing organizations through television, radio, digital media, live events, and public appearances. Her background also includes leadership roles with Happy State Bank, Oliver Fox Advertising, Express Working Capital, and community-focused outreach initiatives throughout Texas.

In addition to her professional communications experience, Nickerson has spent years serving in ministry through worship and church leadership across Texas, including as Worship Pastor at Fellowship of the Parks and in worship ministry at Trinity Baptist Church, Upper Room Dallas (Friday Sets), Milestone Church, Christ Church Irving, and Shady Grove Church. She studied communications at Dallas Baptist University and theology and music at Christ for the Nations Institute.

Nickerson will work closely with Great American Media's leadership team on ministry partnerships, outreach initiatives, community engagement efforts, live events, and strategic collaborations that align with the company's values-driven mission.

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Faith & Living, Great American Pure Flix, and GFAM+. The company continues to expand its original programming, live events, ministry initiatives, and community partnerships focused on entertainment without compromise.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Debbie Davis

C: 214-802-8979

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media