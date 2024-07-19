GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA TO CREATE NATION'S LARGEST EXPERIENTIAL CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL WITH UBS ARENA & THE NEW YORK ISLANDERS AND CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AT THE NORTHWELL PARK AT UBS ARENA: A NEW HOLIDAY TRADITION BEGINNING NOVEMBER 20 THROUGH JANUARY 5. THIS EVENT WILL TRANSFORM THE NORTHWELL PARK AT UBS ARENA INTO A WINTER WONDERLAND, OFFERING DAILY HOLIDAY CHEER AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR VISITORS OF ALL AGES. FESTIVAL BUILDS UPON THE EXISTING ATTRACTIONS AT THE PARK, INCLUDING OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS, INTERACTIVE GAMES, AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES, TO CREATE AN IMMERSIVE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, home to a portfolio of family-friendly media brands, announced its plans to create what is anticipated to be the largest and most immersive Christmas experience in the country in partnership with UBS Arena & New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment. Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena, New York, officially opens its doors daily beginning November 20 - January 5.

Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, actress and television star, Danica McKellar, and Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the NHL's New York Islanders, announced a partnership between the parties and CandyRock Entertainment to create and open America's largest, most immersive holiday experience, Great American Family Christmas Festival, opening at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena New York, November 20, 2024-January 5, 2025. Reservations for tickets: www.greatamericanchristmasfest.com

With holiday movie World Premieres, traditional lighting of the Christmas tree nightly, TikTok-worthy holiday experiences throughout, celebrity meet & greets, ice skating, Santa's Crafting Village, and live entertainment, the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival is an experience for the entire family. With UBS Arena located within the heart of historic Belmont Park, The Northwell Park at UBS Arena offers year-round activities and activations during UBS Arena events and the New York Islanders' season within a 155,800 square foot outdoor experience. This seasonal celebration adds another dimension to the venue's growing reputation as the premier entertainment destination in the New York metropolitan area and will be produced by the creative team at CandyRock Entertainment.

"Over the past decade, my team and I have envisioned a Christmas Festival that will attract people from far and wide and offer fans a chance to meet the stars of our movies and immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind festive experience," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Between Islanders Ownership, who have an unparalleled commitment to the guest experience at UBS Arena, our Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure and her team at CandyRock Entertainment, and our terrific roster of talent, this partnership is poised to deliver the nation's premier holiday event, not just this year, but for many seasons to come."

To learn more and stay connected on the latest NEWS, TICKETS, VIP PACKAGES, talent appearances, and additional information on this one-of-a-kind festival, go to www.greatamericanchristmasfestival.com

"We are thrilled to partner with Great American Media to bring the Great American Family Christmas Festival to The Northwell Park at UBS Arena," said New York Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. "This is a fantastic opportunity to create a magical holiday tradition for Islanders fans and all families throughout the New York metropolitan area. The Festival will be a wonderful addition to our existing entertainment offerings and further solidify UBS Arena as a year-round destination for fun and excitement."

"We all look forward to the holidays as a time to be together with our families and make new memories," said CandyRock Entertainment CEO Candace Cameron Bure. "And this is what the Christmas Festival is all about. We're so happy to give families a new opportunity to experience joy, play together, and celebrate this season."

FIRST LOOK: Great American Family Christmas Festival

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA:

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts, and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

ABOUT UBS ARENA:

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state -of -the -art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ISLANDERS:

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Entertainment is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment. CandyRock Entertainment develops and produces television projects, lifestyle programming, feature length films and live events designed to be enjoyed by the entire family. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

