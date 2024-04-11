GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX ANNOUNCES CARLOS PENAVEGA AND ALEXA PENAVEGA STAR IN 'MR. MANHATTAN,' A WORLD PREMIERE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE STREAMING MAY 24

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix, the leader in faith-affirming and uplifting original content, announced Carlos PenaVega ("Spy Kids," Big Time Rush) and Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids," "The Casagrandes Movie") star in the World Premiere Original motion picture, Mr. Manhattan which begins streaming, Friday, May 24 .

Photo: Courtesy of Great American Pure Flix

In Mr. Manhattan, Mason Bradley (Carlos PenaVega) makes a promise to his brother and sister-in-law to be godfather to their newborn son (and future children). Mason has exciting news of his own: he's just been accepted to Columbia Law School, which comes as a shock to his fiancé, Dani (Alexa PenaVega). Ten years on, Mason is surround by big city life and obsessed with becoming partner in his firm. He and Dani have broken up. Just when Mason feels personal success is at hand, he receives an unimaginable call. His brother and sister-in-law have tragically been killed in a car accident. Mason is now a single father with two children.

"Carlos and Alexa are audience favorites and so beloved for their commitment to family on and off the screen, which is the foundation of Mr. Manhattan," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media . " And we are excited about a number of additional projects in development with these two enormously talented actors" Abbott concluded.

Mr. Manhattan is executive produced by Michael Scott, Jeffrey Peterson, David A. R. White, Kendall Baldwin, and Jim Ameduri. Producer is Bradley Nasfell. Brian Herzlinger directs from an original screenplay by Andrea Gyertson Nasfell.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

Great American Pure Flix is the streaming home for quality entertainment celebrating faith, family, and country. Through a 2023 merger with Sony Pictures Television, Great American Pure Flix is now part of Great American Media, the leading provider of uplifting family-friendly movies and programs. Great American Media includes the linear channels Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living. With inspiring movies, programs, and Christmas all year long, Great American Pure Flix is home to quality streaming anywhere, anytime.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA:

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Great American Faith & Living features lifestyle programming that celebrates family-friendly traditions every day and every season. Great American Media is also home to FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) channel Great American Adventures, which offers scripted and unscripted content highlighting themes including cooking and DIY, and Great American Community, a free direct-to-consumer streaming app featuring short-form original series hosted by well-known lifestyle experts. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity

(818) 415-3784

[email protected]

Aurora Silva

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

(512) 537-1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family