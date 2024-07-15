GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE ORIGINAL MOVIE, THE ENGAGEMENT PLAN, STARRING JACK SCHUMACHER, TED MCGINLEY, MIA POLLINI, EVA LA RUE, EMILY TOPPER, ERIC LUTZ, JUDD NELSON, AND FAITH FORD

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix, the #1 entertainment destination for faith & family streaming, announced the World Premiere of Original Movie, The Engagement Plan, starring Jack Schumacher, Ted McGinley, Mia Pollini, Eva LaRue, Emily Topper, Eric Lutz, Judd Nelson, and Faith Ford, streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET ). "The Engagement Plan" debuts on Great American Family on Saturday, September 7 (8 p.m. ET ).

In The Engagement Plan, Wade (Schumacher) has a plan for everything! Wade's plan to propose to his girlfriend, Kayla (Pollini) may be the crowning achievement of plans. With a 3-carat diamond ring in tow and reservations booked at the Waldorf for his parents, Dash and Margot, (LaRue, Nelson) and Kayla's parents, Ed and Mama Marilyn (McGinley, Ford), Wade marvels at the absolute perfection of his engagement plan. Until his plan hits a dead end on a dirt road, a country road. Kayla changes the plan to have Wade meet at her family's farm to help her mom and dad whose cow is expecting a calf any day. Dressed in business best, Wade – a fish out of water – has an unexpected – and definitely an unplanned encounter with a family who is not convinced he is right for Kayla. Then Wade meets her ex-boyfriend who tries to prove it.

The Engagement Plan is executive produced by Jim Ameduri, Kendall Baldwin, Michael Scott, David A. R. White, and Anna Zielinski. Produced by Brenton Earley. The Engagement Plan is directed from an original screenplay written by Jim Frye and Luke Cheeseman.

As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family, and country. With affordable flat-rate pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting, and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial by visiting www.GreatAmericanPureFlix.com.

