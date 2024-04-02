GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX PRESENTS AN ORIGINAL FAITH DRAMA, 'DESTINATION HEAVEN' STARRING HARRY LENNIX AS GOD, STREAMING MAY 24

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix, Great American Media's streaming destination for faith and family content, presents its newest Original Series, "Destination Heaven," a faith drama starring accomplished actor Harry Lennix ("The Blacklist," Man of Steel) as God. The six-part scripted series streams one episode each week beginning May 24 with episode one, "Home Is Where," which stars Lennix, Kevin Sorbo, Emily Rose, and Tim Bensch. In each episode, God will encounter people in a myriad of circumstances who all believe they're doing the right things only to discover their approach to being good is going through the motions rather than growing emotionally or intellectually from the circumstance.

Photo: Courtesy of Great American Pure Flix, Harry Lennix

In episode one of "Destination Heaven," Home Is Where, Jenna (Rose) and Malcom (Bensch) are successful professionals who live and work in an upscale community. The pair believe by donating cash to charities that they are doing everything they can to better mankind. While asking God to bless her, Jenna is transported to a heavenly place where she encounters God working alone in a workshop of picture frames. God asks Jenna to help him frame a variety of shots of a man who Jenna doesn't recognize and claims never to have seen until God tells her this is Darrel, the homeless man who has pitched a tent in her parking lot and who she passes every day on her way into the office. As Jenna protests about just how much she contributes to organizations, she eventually acknowledges she's never looked Darrel in the face, never even spoken to him as she passes. Just as Jenna changes and becomes caringly conscious, Darrel disappears leaving Jenna confused and afraid about what may have happened to him. Forever changed, Jenna knows her encounter with God wasn't about Darrel's life. It was about hers.

