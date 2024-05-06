GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX SHOWCASES BELOVED STARS, ORIGINAL WORLD PREMIERE FILMS, AND DEBUTS THIRD ORIGINAL SERIES OF 2024 DURING THE MONTH OF MAY

A-LIST STARS INCLUDE ALEXA PENAVEGA, CARLOS PENAVEGA, HARRY LENNIX, TIM TEBOW'S 'RUN THE RACE,' STARRING KRISTOFFER POLAHA, ONLY SOME OF THE MUST-SEE PROGRAMMING ON AMERICA'S TOP FAITH AND FAMILY STREAMER

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix, the top streaming destination for faith and family content, showcases A-list stars, original World Premiere movies, the World Premiere of the platform's third original series in 2024, and new content dropping every Thursday at 8 p.m. throughout the month of May. As summer beckons with longer, brighter days, Great American Pure Flix is proud to be the place families come together to watch quality original entertainment.

WORLD PREMIERE ORIGINAL MOVIES, ORIGINAL SERIES, SPECIALS FOR MAY 2024:

Real-life husband and wife, Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega star in Mr. Manhattan, a World Premiere Original motion picture exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, beginning Thursday, May 9 (8 p.m. ET).

LOVE'S SECOND ACT – Starring Jodie Sweetin (Craft Me A Romance, "Full House"), Tilky Jones (Sister of the Bride, "Shrinking"), and George Wendt ("Cheers," Christmas With the Campbells), Love's Second Act is a World Premiere Original Movie, Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET , exclusively on Great American Pure Flix. Jamie (Sweetin) is a filmmaker who needs inspiration to finish her screenplay after a studio buys the pitch. Jamie finds inspiration in Nick (Jones) who still works in the small town movie theater where they first fell in love. Directed by Sam Irvin. Written by Chris Foster and Darren J. Corrao. Executive producers Darren J Corrao and Jodie Sweetin.

RUN THE RACE – Starring Kristoffer Polaha, Frances Fisher, Mario Van Peebles, Eddie George, Tanner Stine, and Evan Hofer. Tim Tebow, one of the greatest collegiate players of all time, and his brother Robby Tebow, executive produce their first film, Run the Race, available to stream on Great American Pure Flix on, Thursday, May 9 . In Run the Race, against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers (Stine, Hofer) mourn the loss of their mother and deal with the day-to-day failings of their alcoholic father (Polaha) while dreaming of collegiate scholarships that will take their lives in a very different direction. Written by Jake McEntire, Jason Baumgardner, and Chris Dowling. Directed by Chris Dowling. Executive producers Tim Tebow and Robby Tebow.

'DESTINATION HEAVEN,' starring acclaimed actor Harry Lennix (How I Learned What I Learned, one-man show based on the theatrical memoir by legendary playwright, one of the most important Black voices in theater, August Wilson, "The Blacklist,") as God, a World Premiere Original Series, Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. , exclusively on Great American Pure Flix. A new episode premieres each Thursday. In "Destination Heaven," a myriad of extraordinary and inexplicable events happen to ordinary people. Each is met face-to-face by God who creates miraculous, transformational pathways to navigate each situation. Guest appearances for episodes include Kevin Sorbo, Doug Jones, Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Carrie Wampler, John Michael Finley, and Hero Hunter.

Destination Heaven - Trailer

"Destination Heaven" Episode One, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET – "Home Is Where," starring Harry Lennix, guest starring Kevin Sorbo (God's Not Dead), Emily Rose (The Shift), and Tim Bensch. In "Home Is Where," Jenna Tate thinks she's appropriately generous when she hands a homeless man a few dollars on her way to work and donates regularly to charities. But God appears to challenge Jenna to truly get to know those people in need. Properly put in her place, Jenna does what she thinks God expected only to be continually challenged. Just as Jenna is sure she's done everything God could have ever wanted her to do the homeless man disappears. Saddened and confused, Jenna learns the lesson isn't about the homeless man, but how she views the unseen in our world.

"Destination Heaven" Episode Two, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET – "I Will Follow Him," starring Harry Lennix, Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), and Tonja Walker ("General Hospital"). In "I Will Follow Him," Justin Jenkins (Jones) has a heart attack which leads to an encounter with God that brings him into true relationship with Jesus. Grateful for his new life as a Christian, Justin approaches his new identity in the same way he approaches his life, busily stacking up accomplishments – this time for the church. But this time, God wants something different from Justin and his wife, Denise. Relationship.

"Destination Heaven" Episode Three, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET – "Perfect Harmony," starring Harry Lennix and Cozi Zuehlsdorff ("Going Home"). In "Perfect Harmony," local singer Regina is approached by a college recruiter from a top arts and music academy. But when Regina broaches the subject of foregoing traditional education at an Ivy League school for a life in the arts, her parents forbid it. Regina is crestfallen until God intervenes and makes his best case for why we all must follow our hearts.

MR. MANHATTAN – Starring Carlos PenaVega ("Spy Kids," Big Time Rush) and Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids," The Casagrandes Movie), Mr. Manhattan is a World Premiere Original Movie, Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Great American Pure Flix. In Mr. Manhattan, Mason Bradley (Carlos PenaVega) makes a promise to his brother and sister-in-law to be godfather to their newborn son (and future children). Mason has exciting news of his own: he's just been accepted to Columbia Law School, which comes as a shock to his fiancé, Dani (Alexa PenaVega). Ten years on, Mason is surround by big city life and obsessed with becoming partner in his firm. He and Dani have broken up. Just when Mason feels personal success is at hand, he receives an unimaginable call. His brother and sister-in-law have tragically been killed in a car accident. Mason is now a single father with two children and has no idea how much his life is about to change.

CURRENTLY PLAYING

PEACE RIVER , starring Chase Garland, Jessica Nunez Wood, Maria Martinez, and Benjamin M. Jones. In Peace River, a Champion Rodeo cowboy and special forces soldier is crushed by war and personal loss and must draw on faith and the "cowboy way" to reclaim his will to live and the love of his life.

LEARNING TO LOVE , starring Ina Barron and Phillip Boyd. In Learning to Love, Harry (Boyd) and his two daughters lost their faith and have struggled to connect since losing their mom. But when they are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by Steph (Barron).

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country. With affordable pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial by visiting GreatAmericanPureFlix.com.

