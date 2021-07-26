GREAT Attains AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREAT, a leading independent AWS-focused cloud services company, has been recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its depth of capability and client satisfaction by being promoted to Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

To qualify for the APN Advanced Consulting Partner tier, partners must meet specific requirements that demonstrate the scale of their expertise, capabilities, and contributions to the AWS community. The Advanced designation represents less than 10% of the total APN partner community.

"This is the best team I've had the privilege to work with," said Jess Moore, CEO at GREAT. "Not only did they do the hard work to achieve the Advanced designation, but they also did it in record time."

Founded in 2020, GREAT attained the Advanced Consulting Partner tier in 18 months.

GREAT helps clients accelerate their AWS cloud initiatives. With proven accelerators built on competencies in cloud engineering, data analytics, and DevOps, GREAT allows clients to realize the benefits of their investment in AWS more rapidly.

About GREAT:

GREAT is an independent AWS-focused cloud services company that builds robust solutions that help the world's top brands solve complex problems. With deep skillsets across data transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, CI/CD, and DevOps, GREAT is a trusted advisor to the world's best brands like British American Tobacco, Sempra Energy, and Autodesk.

GREAT, headquartered in Encinitas, CA, operates globally with offices in the United States and Argentina. For more information, visit https://www.greatcloudservices.com/ or contact [email protected]

