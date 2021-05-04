Great Backyard Living Starts With a Well-Maintained Lawn

BEATRICE, Neb., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy, beautifully maintained lawn is the foundation of a great outdoor living space, but many homeowners struggle with the expertise and specific know-how to get the most from their grass.

That's why Exmark created its Backyard Smart video series, a new addition to the company's Backyard Life multimedia site. Backyard Smart videos give homeowners the knowledge they need to transcend from simply maintaining their lawns, to creating the yard of their dreams.

Grass type and time of year are two primary factors in determining the right cut height for your lawn.

Mowing grass to the right height is a critical factor in the health and vitality of the lawn. The new Backyard Smart video, The Height is Right , offers expert perspective on how to choose the right cut height based on grass type and the time of year. The video also has basic guidance on mowing best practices for any lawn, regardless of grass type.

"While many homeowners have a personal opinion on the height their lawn should be mowed at, often their opinions are based on individual preference, rather than what's actually best for their lawn," says Exmark Marketing Director, Jamie Briggs. "For a healthier, more beautiful lawn, it's better to let your grass type determine the appropriate range of mowing height."

Though the causes may vary, bare spots in the lawn are an issue nearly every homeowner will deal with from time to time. The next video in the Backyard Smart series, Fill In the Blanks, provides a step-by-step guide for repairing bare spots to create a more consistent and visually appealing lawn. Repairing bare spots not only beautifies the lawn, but it also gives weeds fewer opportunities to thrive.

Now is the time to get out and live your best backyard life. View each of the Backyard Smart videos, as well as other backyard living and DIY videos and multimedia content on the Exmark Backyard Life website.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

Media Contact

Matt Gersib

(402) 314-2150

[email protected]

