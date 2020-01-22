Great Barrier Reef Retreat and Australian Rainforest Hideaway Compound Estate Hits International Market at AUD $1 Million (USD $690,000) Minimum Bid

The property is a writers, retirement or recluse's dream estate or private family compound which commands incredible 180-degree city light and harbor views, as well as forever daytime horizon views of the reef, river, and ocean along a tropical coastline. The secluded mountaintop estate is perched high above a major river inlet to the ocean with a backdrop and wraparound of a tropical rainforest.

Property video www.vimeo.com/386249693 and property page https://www.belleproperty.com/listings/816198/lot-161338-pine-creek-road-east-trinity-qld-4871/.

Geographically the property sits just 30 minutes from the international airport and Great Barrier Reef gateway city of Cairns, North Queensland; by car and is equal distance in time by boat small or large to Australia's Great Barrier Reef and destination resorts such as Fitzroy Island www.fitzroyislandcairns.com, Green Island www.greenislandresort.com.au and many others.

"Even from Australian market and currency standards this property represents instant value from a purchase price point; however, for an international buyer particularly the USA, the value price point is incredible. Moreover, the property itself is unique, regardless of whether it's used as a permanent home, a lock and leave or a part time luxurious rental / Air BNB which can easily pay for itself at that level. It is certainly a 'One of One' in a class of distinctive and premium assets within that destination market," stated the Icon Global Group's founder Bernard Uechtritz.

The additional investment attraction for an out of state national or international buyer is the estate's proximity and access to an array of coveted value add world class assets and destination locations. Cairns is one of the top three Australian tourist city destinations which continues to boom with casinos and many new major developments such as 5 star hotels www.crystalbrookcollection.com and other like developments like the $176 million government funded investment convention expansion www.cairnsconvention.com.au.

The property sits less than an hour from two of the oldest world heritage listed sites including the Daintree rainforest and Great Barrier Reef.

Cairns Harbor is a major Asian Pacific global destination point for boating, sailing, yachting and ocean diving with a multitude of other world class amenities access points to the Australian coastline and the South Pacific. The Cairns' Marlin Marina www.portsnorth.com.au/cairns-marlin-marina and the Super Yacht Club www.superyachtgroup.com which docks world class white yachts and power boats alike with names like Odyssey and Octopus as well as those of Global Icons such as Greg Norman, Bill Gates and others which cruise in to refit, refuel, and restock while competition marlin fishing, on exploration charters or Pacific island hopping.

The mountaintop compound offers all modern amenities with incredible daytime and night views of the harbor, mountains, ocean reefs and city lights and also includes a caretakers/guest unit which provides year-round security and property management for absentee owners.

The custom home builder who originally built the estate for his own retirement says the minimum bid process (approximately $690,000 USD or $1Million AUS) is firm and final, and the property will be sold to the first bidder who hits that mark with at least the minimum bid amount and acceptable terms.

Nicholas Slatyer of Belle Property Cairns www.belleproperty.com/cairns is the leading broker at the point of sale and showing the property. Icon Global is handling the international marketing and promotional campaign.

Belle Property Cairns: www.belleproperty.com/listings/816198/lot-161338-pine-creek-road-east-trinity-qld-4871/

About Cairns and Queensland Australia

Cairns Economic Profile

Advance Cairns is the economic development arm for the city and region

https://www.advancecairns.com/advocacy/economic-profile/

Tourism Events Queensland is the state tourism authority - website has all the things to see and do https://www.queensland.com/

Tourism Tropical North Queensland is the regional tourism authority - website outlines attractions, etc. https://www.tropicalnorthqueensland.org.au/

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global) designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 combined transactional volume exceeded $250M including the February sale of the $32.5M "KC7 Ranch" (TX), the March sale of $12.5M "Comanche Crest Ranch" (TX), the June sale of $39.9M "Reserve" (TX) and $43M "Sulphur Bluff Ranch" (TX) and the September sale of the $39.5M "KB Carter Ranch" (TX).

Currently Marketing: $250M Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX) and $59.9M Champion Ranch (TX) and many more.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available visit www.icon.global or view their digital brochure here.

About Belle Property

Founded in 2000, Belle Property was a real estate company predominantly focused on project marketing with six offices only. After seven years in operation, Belle Property re-launched in 2007 with a revised franchise model under the new ownership of CEO, Peter Hanscomb. The company is continually growing with over 80 offices operating across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory. www.belleproperty.com

