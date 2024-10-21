Great Bay Bio Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem Officially Launched

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18th, the new product launch event hosted by Great Bay Bio (hereinafter referred to as "GBB") was successfully held in Suzhou, where industry players gathered to celebrate the feast of technological innovation. At the event, GBB announced the official launch of the Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem. The Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem empowers the entire process of drug discovery and bioprocess development, from drug discovery, molecular sequence generation and optimization, to cell line development, to culture media development and optimization, etc., giving revolutionary changes to biopharmaceutical development, helping customers develop products faster and better.

Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem

Mr. Kingsley Leung, co-founder and chairman of GBB, said: "I am very happy to discuss the new future of the industry with many colleagues in biopharmaceuticals in Suzhou. We always believe that technology's power can change the biopharmaceutical development pattern. Through the Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem, we have brought revolutionary changes to biopharmaceutical development and solved the problems of long drug development cycles, high costs, and low success rates that have long plagued the industry. In the future, Great Bay Bio will adhere to technological innovation and work with global partners to further promote the transformation and development of the biopharmaceutical industry, so that patients around the world can enjoy the benefits brought by scientific and technological progress."

Dr. Michael Chen, co-founder and CEO of Great Bay Bio, remarked, "The Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem has evolved alongside the establishment of various intelligent technology platforms at Great Bay Bio and the successful launch of multiple products, gradually progressing from its initial concept to a fully mature system. The Intelligent Drug Development Ecosystem significantly shortens drug development timelines and increases product yield."

In the drug molecule discovery and optimization part, the AlfaDAX platform pioneeringly synchronizes optimization across the three dimensions of humanization, affinity, and druggability, achieving an approximately 90% accuracy in druggability prediction. Customers comprehensively assess the potential of protein candidates to become developable, safe, and effective drugs through protein structure prediction, affinity/hydrophobic group analysis, positive/negative charge aggregation, immunogenicity (humanization), molecular docking, and affinity analysis. Before the candidate protein molecule enters the CMC stage, the AlfaDAX platform helps customers quickly screen and modify the candidate molecule, reduce the cost of trial and error, and accelerate the process of new drug development.

In the cell line development part, the AlfaCell platform combines AI technology with site-specific integration technology to quickly analyze and precisely locate the target product gene, inserting it into the stable and high-yield "hot spot", eliminating the random and blind selection process in cell line development. The AlfaCell platform can obtain stable and high-yield monoclonal cell lines within 1.5 months, and the customer products that have been declared for IND have reached 15g/L, and the AlfaCell platform is particularly outstanding in solving the problem of bispecific antibody development, with nanobody products reaching 13.1g/L and quadruple bispecific antibody reaching 8.3g/L.

In the cell culture media development and optimization part, the AlfaMedX culture media have good universality, and the culture results are comparable or better than those of commercial media. The AlfaOPA platform uses AI technology to deeply analyze the supernatant data in the cell culture process, calculate the influencing parameters of amino acids, vitamins, metal elements and other components, and intelligently optimize the added components and amounts required for cell culture media to further improve product yield.

Moreover, the intelligent technology platforms in the ecosystem can help customers quickly and effectively screen drug targets, discover new products, and accelerate the rapid entry of products into clinical stages.

AlfaCell - Transient

AlfaCell - Transient Transfection Kit utilizes site-specific integration technology, which can be used both for transient protein sample preparation and for stable cell line development for IND filing. Products produced through transient transfection using AlfaCell cell lines are consistent in quality with those produced during later-stage manufacturing, significantly reducing development risks.

AlfaMedX Culture Media

The protein expression of AlfaMedX culture media is comparable to or better than commercial media, with up to a 200% increase. The media demonstrate excellent versatility, making them suitable for cultivating cell lines for various products.

AlfaNulla Precision Weighing System

The AlfaNulla Precision Weighing System is another intelligent and automated product of GBB. It completely eliminates errors caused by improper manual operation, making the media weighing process intelligent and efficient. The system significantly shortens the raw material weighing time, and the final weighing results are 100% accurate, effectively reducing labor and material costs.

SOURCE Great Bay Bio Limited