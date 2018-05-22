Great Bay Software and Brighterion, Inc. Partner to Tackle IoT Security with Artificial Intelligence and Machine-Learning

Brighterion is embedding its AI technology into the Great Bay Network Intelligence Platform™. Organizations using the enhanced system will have the automated advantage of learning the device behaviors specific to their environment and using this information to prevent and proactively address cybersecurity risks and operational challenges associated with connected technology.

Security and IT teams alike will benefit from the ability to intelligently monitor and detect behavior anomalies for each device on the network in real time. This enables faster detection of network vulnerabilities and eliminates the manual, resource-intensive and antiquated requirement of pre-defining rules in the software.

"Great Bay is extremely excited to partner with Brighterion," said Jim Scullion, CEO at Great Bay Software. "We believe powering our Network Intelligence Platform with AI and machine-learning will enable our customers to assess device-level risk, more accurately identify vulnerabilities on the network, enable faster incident response and create a more efficient process for discovering network security gaps that were previously undetectable."

"The partnership with Great Bay Software is a natural fit for the breadth and depth of our expertise in AI and machine-learning technologies," said Dr. Akil Adjaoute, CEO and founder of Brighterion, Inc. "We're looking forward to working together to expand the application of AI and machine-learning to new markets, such as IoT security, and to helping organizations solve their network security and operational efficiency challenges."

Great Bay's sixth-generation platform selectively gathers information in real-time from dozens of network data sources and correlates historical contextual data for all devices. As a result, the solution discovers and profiles every connected device—managed and unmanaged, authorized and unauthorized—in real time.

About Great Bay Software

Great Bay Software is an IoT security and operational efficiency leader providing comprehensive visibility and control over endpoints on the network so organizations can secure data, preserve customer trust and protect revenue. By delivering real-time insights into device identity, location and behavior, Great Bay helps organizations identify and respond to potential threats and improve operational efficiency, all while supporting millions of connected devices. For more information, visit: https//www.greatbaysoftware.com.

About Brighterion, Inc.

Brighterion, a Mastercard company, offers the world's deepest and broadest portfolio of artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies, providing real-time intelligence from all data sources regardless of type, complexity and volume. Our technologies are successfully applied in cyber and homeland security, anti-money laundering (AML), real-time cross-channel fraud prevention, onboarding and risk monitoring, behavioral device ID, data breach detection, marketing, trading, healthcare and biotech. For more information about Brighterion, Inc., visit: https://brighterion.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-bay-software-and-brighterion-inc-partner-to-tackle-iot-security-with-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-300652135.html

SOURCE Great Bay Software

Related Links

http://www.greatbaysoftware.com

