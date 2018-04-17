Great Bay Software Launches New Network Intelligence Platform to Provide Unmatched Visibility into IoT & Medical Devices on Hospital Networks

Among those challenges is the lack of visibility into managed and unmanaged devices on the network—limiting IT and Security's ability to determine device identity and connectivity, where they are located and how they are behaving. "Now more than ever, as an increasing number of IoT and medical devices are no longer associated with a single user and cannot be managed by traditional security software, organizations are struggling to establish device trust and prevent unauthorized devices from gaining network access. For healthcare providers, this lack of visibility and control exposes them to cyberattacks that could jeopardize patient safety and continuity of care," said Dino Balafas, VP of Product Management at Great Bay Software.

These new device types also create operational challenges that drain efficiency and hurt a hospital's bottom line. Without the ability to automatically inventory the number and types of devices connected to the network, healthcare providers are overspending by purchasing unnecessary devices and are being charged by third-party management vendors for medical devices they do not actually own. In response, hospitals are dedicating as many as three Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) to the process of manually inventorying assets. These challenges are intensified during hospital mergers and acquisitions, when healthcare providers must inventory and onboard newly acquired devices within a short timeframe.

"We've been working closely with leading hospital systems to understand the unique challenges they are experiencing from their connected medical devices," said Jim Scullion, CEO of Great Bay Software. "There's incredible urgency to address these issues quickly in order to ensure continuity of patient care, the privacy of patient information and the reputation of the organization. We are excited to partner with healthcare organizations to deliver real-time visibility, monitoring and behavior analytics capabilities they need to secure data, preserve customer trust and achieve the full revenue potential of their IoT adoption."

In response to these security and operational challenges, the sixth-generation of the Great Bay Software product delivers critical IoT visibility and enforcement functionality, including:

Real-time ability to discover, profile and locate all managed, unmanaged, authorized and unauthorized devices connected to wired and wireless networks

Unmatched data collection techniques to gather identity and behavioral attributes and use that contextual insight to establish and validate device trust

Expanded pre-built device profiles and enhanced profile import and export capabilities that enable organizations to identify and profile connected devices to the network, automatically and in real time

Implementation of an industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning engine to provide advanced real-time behavior analytics for all connected devices

Simple, "drag-and-drop" file functionality that is user-friendly, allows for generic data import and enables seamless bi-directional data sharing between Great Bay and other IT and security ecosystem technologies

Customized dashboard with expanded set of executive reporting capabilities

Expanded network infrastructure and support for data collection sources

About Great Bay Software

Great Bay Software is an IoT security and operational efficiency leader providing comprehensive visibility and control over endpoints on the network so organizations can secure data, preserve customer trust and protect revenue. By delivering real-time insight into device identity, location and behavior, Great Bay helps organizations identify and respond to potential threats and improve operational efficiency, all while supporting millions of connected devices. For more information, visit: http://www.greatbaysoftware.com/.

