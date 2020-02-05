Great Bear to Host a Webinar on Thursday February 20th at 11:15am PDT/2:15pm EDT to Provide Update on Dixie Drill Program

TSX-V: GBR

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Bear Resources (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBR) would like to invite interested shareholders to join Mr. Chris Taylor, P.Geo, President and CEO and Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing fully-funded 200,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Dixie property in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Live Webinar

The Great Bear webinar will take place on Thursday, February 20th at 11:15 am PDT/2:15 pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://bit.ly/37YvChd

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

The Company would also like to invite interested shareholders to listen to Mr. Taylor present at the 29th Annual BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida, at 10:00 am EDT on February 26th. A link to the live broadcast, and to view presentation after the event, is provided here:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022320a_js/?entity=3_BIHDW57

PDAC

Great Bear will also be participating at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention held March 1st - 4th at the Toronto Convention Centre. Attendees are welcome to view Chris Taylor's presentation on March 2nd at 2:30 pm EDT in room 802 of the Convention Centre. To meet management in person throughout the Convention, visit Great Bear in the Discovery Group booth in the Investors Exchange at booth #IE2813. Drill Core from the Dixie Project will be displayed with Great Bear geologists on hand in the PDAC Core Shack:

PDAC Core Shack - SESSION B

Tuesday, March 3, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT

Wednesday, March 4, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT

ABOUT THE DIXIE PROJECT

The Dixie Project is 100% owned, and consists of 9,140 hectares of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres, and is located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake Ontario (a 15 minute drive). The project is accessible year-round via a paved highway which runs the length of the northern claim boundary, and through a network of well-maintained logging roads.

The Dixie property hosts two principle styles of gold mineralization:

High-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones ( Dixie Limb and Hinge) . Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks, and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the Red Lake district.





. Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks, and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the district. High-grade disseminated gold with broad moderate to lower grade envelopes (LP Fault). Interpreted to traverse the Dixie property for approximately 18 kilometres of strike length and currently drilled along 4 kilometres of strike length. High-grade gold mineralization is controlled by structural and geological contacts, and moderate to lower-grade disseminated gold surrounds and flanks the high-grade intervals. The dominant gold-hosting stratigraphy consists of felsic sediments and volcanic units.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 300 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), and the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Taylor"

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We seek safe harbor

SOURCE Great Bear Resources Ltd.