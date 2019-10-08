Great Big Canvas Partners with ArtStartArt to Help Emerging Student Artists from Universities Nationwide Go Pro

"ArtStartArt is very excited to work with Great Big Canvas on this unique collection," says Founder, Erik Culver. "At ASA, we discover amazingly talented artists at universities every month and our goal is to provide them a variety of outlets to develop their craft professionally. Our collaboration with Great Big Canvas is a wonderful opportunity for these artists to showcase their work to a huge audience."

Leveraging Great Big Canvas' more than a decade of printing experience, ArtStartArt students can instantly sell their work on high-quality canvas wraps, framed art prints, posters, and more to customers around the globe that comprise the over $60 billion worldwide wall décor consumer market, including the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"In a matter of minutes, art lovers can find art from the latest and greatest minds from places like Boston University, San Diego State University, and the University of Texas at Austin," said Gavin Jocius, Executive Vice President of Great Big Canvas. "Meanwhile, these students will have an unbelievable opportunity to connect to infinitely more potential clients, giving them a great head start in the industry, while we get to showcase more great art to the world.

Under the agreement, ArtStartArt's students will be featured in their own collection, exclusively on www.GreatBigCanvas.com and be featured in international marketing campaigns, receiving a royalty commission for each sale. Purchased items are automatically routed to one of Great Big Canvas's manufacturing facilities and shipped directly to the customer.

For more info visit: www.greatbigcanvas.com/category/collective-artstartart

About Great Big Canvas:

Since 2006, Great BIG Canvas has been leading the industry in home and commercial décor solutions – selling over 1.7 million custom art and photography prints. Shoppers can view our growing online collection, which includes fine art photography, abstract art, and renowned masterpieces. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Great BIG Canvas specializes in creating hand-crafted artwork that's printed on demand.

About Art Start Art:

ArtStartArt is a service that helps students pursuing creative degrees get professional opportunities. Through our art marketplace, we make it easier than ever to purchase original artwork from the best student artists at top universities across the country.

Every month ArtStartArt brings to market original artworks, from students at over 130 universities nationwide and works directly with artists to package and ship their work from coast to coast. You can learn more about us at www.artstartart.com.

Media Contact: David Young

WildRock PR & Marketing

(970) 449-6870

david.young@WildRockPR.com

SOURCE Great Big Canvas; ArtStartArt

Related Links

http://www.GreatBigCanvas.com

