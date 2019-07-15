Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Business Bachelor's Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Business Bachelor degree programs in the US:

25 Best Business Bachelor's Degrees for 2020 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-undergraduate-business-programs/ )

15 Best Online Business Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-business-bachelors-degree/ )

10 Fastest Online Business Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-online-business-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Business Bachelor's Degrees for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-online-bachelors-business/ )

The Top 3 Best Business Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) The Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Notre Dame; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Northeastern University; 3) Rutgers University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

GBS editors put it bluntly: "A successful career in business has to start somewhere, and it rarely begins with dumb luck." Rather than learning on the job, or hoping for the best in the 21st century "a successful career in business begins with intelligence, determination, and preparation, and more often than not, today it begins with a bachelor's degree in business." The worlds of finance, banking, marketing, and every other aspect of the modern, global business world is complex, and a bachelor's in business "gives graduates the credentials and foundation to take on the job market and to find their place wherever the market takes them."

The GBS rankings cover both on-campus and online programs, giving fair coverage to both options. According to the editors, on-campus programs "provide real mentorship from experienced, knowledgeable businesspeople" and "offer internship opportunities that often lead to rewarding jobs." In turn, online programs allow working adults the chance to "complete their bachelor's degree entirely online, working around their current schedule without having to leave their job or move to go 'back to school' in the traditional sense." Either choice can fit, and GBS is dedicated to helping students make the decision that is right for them.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

