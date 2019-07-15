Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Business Bachelor's Degree Programs
Jul 15, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Business Bachelor degree programs in the US:
The Top 3 Best Business Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) The Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Notre Dame; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Florida; 2) Northeastern University; 3) Rutgers University.
GBS editors put it bluntly: "A successful career in business has to start somewhere, and it rarely begins with dumb luck." Rather than learning on the job, or hoping for the best in the 21st century "a successful career in business begins with intelligence, determination, and preparation, and more often than not, today it begins with a bachelor's degree in business." The worlds of finance, banking, marketing, and every other aspect of the modern, global business world is complex, and a bachelor's in business "gives graduates the credentials and foundation to take on the job market and to find their place wherever the market takes them."
The GBS rankings cover both on-campus and online programs, giving fair coverage to both options. According to the editors, on-campus programs "provide real mentorship from experienced, knowledgeable businesspeople" and "offer internship opportunities that often lead to rewarding jobs." In turn, online programs allow working adults the chance to "complete their bachelor's degree entirely online, working around their current schedule without having to leave their job or move to go 'back to school' in the traditional sense." Either choice can fit, and GBS is dedicated to helping students make the decision that is right for them.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Business Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Babson College
Bellevue University
Bentley University
Boston College
Boston University
California Baptist University
California State University, East Bay
College of William and Mary
Columbia Southern University
Cornell University
Eastern Kentucky University
Fayetteville State University
Florida Atlantic University
Georgetown University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kansas State University
McKendree University
McNeese State University
Morehead State University
Murray State University
Northeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Quinnipiac University
Rider University
Rutgers University
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
Temple University
Texas A&M, College Station
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisiana - Monroe
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
University of Minnesota
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of Notre Dame
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Virginia
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin - Parkside
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Virginia Institute of Technology
Wake Forest University
Washington State University
Washington University in St. Louis
