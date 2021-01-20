Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Construction Management Master's Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Construction Management Master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master's in Construction Management for 2021

15 Best Online Master's in Construction Management for 2021

10 Fastest Online Master's in Construction Management for 2021

10 Most Affordable Master's in Construction Management for 2021

The Top 3 Best Construction Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Columbia University; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Construction Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Duke University; 2) University of Wisconsin; 3) University of Connecticut.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

The United States seems to be permanently under construction, with development and building constituting one of the largest industries in the nation. "As such an enormous and important industry, construction needs good leaders," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "While many become leaders in construction through experience and expertise, in the 21st century a master's in construction management can have a real job market advantage." A Master's in Construction Management program has a "firm objective," the editors point out: "to train professionals capable of directing the planning and execution of construction projects in different types of buildings, applying methods and techniques of supervision of works for the efficient and profitable management of companies construction companies."

GBS editors want to point students to the right programs for their needs, whether those are traditional, on-campus programs or fully online. GBS considers the needs of traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals alike. As the editors explain, "This gives you a wide list of choices when you graduate with a degree in construction management masters online and are ready to pursue a career in construction management." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Construction Management Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Bellevue University

Brigham Young University

California State University, Fresno

Central Connecticut State University

Clemson University

Colorado State University

Columbia University in the City of New York

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Everglades University

Florida International University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Illinois State University

Kent State University

Lasell College

Louisiana State University

Manhattan College

Michigan State University

Missouri State University - Springfield

New England College

New England Institute of Technology

New School of Architecture & Design

New York University

North Dakota State University

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Pennsylvania State World Campus

Purdue University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Roger William University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Southern New Hampshire University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A&M University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Alaska - Anchorage

University of Denver

University of Florida

University of Houston

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Miami

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin - Stout

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Washington University in St. Louis

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Carolina University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

