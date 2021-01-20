Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Construction Management Master's Programs
Jan 20, 2021, 08:36 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Construction Management Master's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Master's in Construction Management for 2021
15 Best Online Master's in Construction Management for 2021
10 Fastest Online Master's in Construction Management for 2021
10 Most Affordable Master's in Construction Management for 2021
The Top 3 Best Construction Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Columbia University; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Construction Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Duke University; 2) University of Wisconsin; 3) University of Connecticut.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
The United States seems to be permanently under construction, with development and building constituting one of the largest industries in the nation. "As such an enormous and important industry, construction needs good leaders," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "While many become leaders in construction through experience and expertise, in the 21st century a master's in construction management can have a real job market advantage." A Master's in Construction Management program has a "firm objective," the editors point out: "to train professionals capable of directing the planning and execution of construction projects in different types of buildings, applying methods and techniques of supervision of works for the efficient and profitable management of companies construction companies."
GBS editors want to point students to the right programs for their needs, whether those are traditional, on-campus programs or fully online. GBS considers the needs of traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals alike. As the editors explain, "This gives you a wide list of choices when you graduate with a degree in construction management masters online and are ready to pursue a career in construction management." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Construction Management Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Bellevue University
Brigham Young University
California State University, Fresno
Central Connecticut State University
Clemson University
Colorado State University
Columbia University in the City of New York
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Eastern Kentucky University
Everglades University
Florida International University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Illinois State University
Kent State University
Lasell College
Louisiana State University
Manhattan College
Michigan State University
Missouri State University - Springfield
New England College
New England Institute of Technology
New School of Architecture & Design
New York University
North Dakota State University
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Pennsylvania State World Campus
Purdue University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Roger William University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Southern New Hampshire University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A&M University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alaska - Anchorage
University of Denver
University of Florida
University of Houston
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Miami
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of New Mexico
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at El Paso
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin - Stout
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Washington University in St. Louis
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Western Carolina University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
