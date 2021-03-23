Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Contract Management Degree Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released three 2021 rankings of the best Contract Management degree programs in the US:

10 Best Master's in Contract Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-contract-management-masters/ )

10 Best Bachelor's in Contract Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-contract-management-degrees/ )

20 Best Online Contract Management Certificate Programs for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-contract-management-certification-online/ )

The Top 10 Best Contract Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. American Military University - Charles Town, WV

2. University of Alabama in Huntsville - Huntsville, AL

3. St. Ambrose University - Davenport, IA

4. Athens State University - Athens, AL

5. Grantham University - Lenexa, KS

6. Norwich University - Northfield, VT

7. University of the Potomac - Washington, DC

8. University of the District of Columbia - Washington, DC

9. Strayer University - Herndon, VA

10. Trident University - Cypress, CA

The Top 10 Best Contract Management Master's Programs for 2021 are:

1. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

2. Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

3. Florida Institute of Technology - Melbourne, FL

4. University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

5. University of Maryland Global Campus - Largo, MD

6. University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

7. Norwich University - Northfield, VT

8. Webster University - Webster Groves, MO

9. American Graduate University - Covina, CA

10. Naval Postgraduate School - Monterey, CA

The Top 20 Best Contract Management Certificate Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Washington - Seattle, WA

2. UCLA Extension - Los Angeles, CA

3. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

4. University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

5. Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

6. Washington University in St Louis - St Louis, MO

7. San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

8. Villanova University - Villanova, PA

9. University of Alabama in Huntsville - Huntsville, AL

10. University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

11. California State University, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

12. University of Illinois Springfield - Springfield, IL

13. Sacramento State University - Sacramento, CA

14. Saint Louis University - St Louis, MO

15. University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

16. Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

17. Weber State University - Ogden, UT

18. The Catholic University of America - Washington, DC

19. Oklahoma City University - Oklahoma City, OK

20. University of the District of Columbia - Washington, DC

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Contract management is not an occupation college students often think of, but for working adults in the field, it can be a smart career move. "Just about everything in both the public and private sector is managed by contract," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "Someone needs to get the contract details right, make sure the language of the contract works, analyze contract proposals, negotiate on contract terms, and do everything else that's inherent in a contract of any type." "Contract management isn't a single thing, as the job duties of a contract manager can vary widely depending on what types of contracts or industries the contract manager works with," they explain; " This means there's a lot of room for specialization in contract management as well as a lot of different avenues a contract management professional can take." According to Great Business Schools, "These are incredibly important positions and job types and a contract management degree is the first step towards becoming part of that process."

GBS editors know that prospective students want a degree they can use. Because most students interested in contract management are probably already working, Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

Marie Benson

Lead Editor, Great Business Schools

[email protected]

https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/

(336) 629-7903

SOURCE Great Business Schools