Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs
Oct 21, 2020, 08:32 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Cybersecurity and Information Security MBA degree programs in the US:
25 Best Cyber and Information Security MBA Degrees for 2021
15 Best Online Cyber and Information Security MBA Degrees for 2021
10 Fastest Online Cyber and Information Security MBA Degrees for 2021
10 Most Affordable Cyber and Information Security MBA Degrees for 2021
The Top 3 Best Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Georgetown University; 2) University of Maryland; 3) Johns Hopkins University. The Top 3 Online Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) George Washington University; 2) Florida Institute of Technology; 3) Syracuse University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
Cybersecurity has become so central to modern business that one of the fastest-growing occupations is in cybersecurity and information security management. And just as in other areas of management, "The cybersecurity MBA offers the opportunity for a cybersecurity expert to advance into a management role and change how the organization views the need for cybersecurity," according to GBS editors. As they explain, "Getting an MBA in cybersecurity gives you the opportunity to bridge the gap between the boardroom and the server room, making sure that your company is not only secure, but that business and security bring out the best in each other." The editors point out, "Someone with an MBA in cybersecurity has learned how to handle the management of business, can handle their budgets with ease, make requests for equipment, and be able to explain everything in a language that the C-suite can understand."
GBS rankings are designed to offer direction to every student, from traditional high school grads to working professionals and career changers. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers so many types of programs. As the editors explain, "The choice of an online program means working professionals and career-changing adults can get their degree without having to leave their current jobs. The ability to put your learning to work immediately is invaluable." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Cybersecurity and Information Security MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):
American University
Baker College
Baylor University
Bellevue University
Brenau University
Brown University
California State University, San Bernardino
California State University, San Marcos
Capitol Technology University
Cedarville University
Champlain College
Colorado Technical University
Davenport University
East Tennessee State University
Florida Institute of Technology
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Grand Canyon University
Hofstra University
James Madison University
John Brown University
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson and Wales University
Lewis University
Marymount University
Maryville University
McKendree University
Mercy college
Missouri State University
Murray State University
Norfolk State University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Pepperdine University
Regent University
Robert Morris University
Rutgers University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Salve Regina University
St John's University
St Thomas University
Strayer University
Syracuse University
University at Albany
University of Alabama
University of Baltimore
University of Dayton
University of Houston
University of Lynchburg
University of Maine
University of Maryland
University of South Florida
University of Texas at Tyler
University of Washington - Tacoma
Utica College
Valparaiso University
Webster University
Wilmington University
