Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Cybersecurity and Information Security MBA degree programs in the US:

The Top 3 Best Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Georgetown University; 2) University of Maryland; 3) Johns Hopkins University. The Top 3 Online Cyber and Information Security MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) George Washington University; 2) Florida Institute of Technology; 3) Syracuse University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Cybersecurity has become so central to modern business that one of the fastest-growing occupations is in cybersecurity and information security management. And just as in other areas of management, "The cybersecurity MBA offers the opportunity for a cybersecurity expert to advance into a management role and change how the organization views the need for cybersecurity," according to GBS editors. As they explain, "Getting an MBA in cybersecurity gives you the opportunity to bridge the gap between the boardroom and the server room, making sure that your company is not only secure, but that business and security bring out the best in each other." The editors point out, "Someone with an MBA in cybersecurity has learned how to handle the management of business, can handle their budgets with ease, make requests for equipment, and be able to explain everything in a language that the C-suite can understand."

GBS rankings are designed to offer direction to every student, from traditional high school grads to working professionals and career changers. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers so many types of programs. As the editors explain, "The choice of an online program means working professionals and career-changing adults can get their degree without having to leave their current jobs. The ability to put your learning to work immediately is invaluable." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Cybersecurity and Information Security MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):

American University

Baker College

Baylor University

Bellevue University

Brenau University

Brown University

California State University, San Bernardino

California State University, San Marcos

Capitol Technology University

Cedarville University

Champlain College

Colorado Technical University

Davenport University

East Tennessee State University

Florida Institute of Technology

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Grand Canyon University

Hofstra University

James Madison University

John Brown University

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson and Wales University

Lewis University

Marymount University

Maryville University

McKendree University

Mercy college

Missouri State University

Murray State University

Norfolk State University

Northcentral University

Northeastern University

Pepperdine University

Regent University

Robert Morris University

Rutgers University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Salve Regina University

St John's University

St Thomas University

Strayer University

Syracuse University

University at Albany

University of Alabama

University of Baltimore

University of Dayton

University of Houston

University of Lynchburg

University of Maine

University of Maryland

University of South Florida

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Washington - Tacoma

Utica College

Valparaiso University

Webster University

Wilmington University

