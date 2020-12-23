Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Engineering Management undergraduate degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-engineering-management-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Bachelor's in Engineering Management Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-engineering-management-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Engineering Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-accelerated-engineering-management-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Engineering Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-engineering-management-programs/ )

The Top 3 Best Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 3) Princeton University. The Top 3 Online Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) Oregon Institute of Technology; 3) Kansas State University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Engineering isn't all research and experiment - someone has to coordinate major engineering projects. That job falls to the engineering manager. "Engineering management brings together two of the most challenging degree programs," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "Each one is solid enough on its own to offer you the option to choose from either career field. Bringing the two together gives you the chance to set your sights on upper management positions from the very beginning." "If you already have experience in management or are already employed in an engineering capacity, this degree will put you on the fast track toward advancement," as the editors put it. The editors point out, "The skills and knowledge you receive from a Bachelor's of Engineering Management will allow you to manage projects, take on more responsibility, and become a leader among your peers."

GBS rankings are designed to provide students of all kinds with practical information, including traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers online and traditional programs. As the editors explain, "Most people choose an online degree program for the convenience it offers. This 'earn while you learn' concept is allowing more and more individuals to advance their careers at their own pace. It is a win-win situation for everyone involved." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Engineering Management Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

American Military University

American Public University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Bowling Green State University

Brigham Young University

California State University, Northridge

California University of Pennsylvania

Carnegie Mellon University

Case Western Reserve University

Clarkson University

Colorado School of Mines

Cornell University

Eastern Michigan University

Eastern New Mexico University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Excelsior College

Grantham University

Indiana State University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Miami University of Ohio

Michigan Technological University

Ohio University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Pennsylvania State University

Princeton University

Purdue University

Regent University

Saint Leo University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Methodist University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stanford University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University Commerce

University of Arizona

University of California, Davis

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Illinois

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Maryland

University of Pennsylvania

University of South Carolina Upstate

University of Southern Maine

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

University of Washington

Utah Valley University

Vanderbilt University

Western Kentucky University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

