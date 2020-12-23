Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs
RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Engineering Management undergraduate degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Engineering Management for 2021
15 Best Online Bachelor's in Engineering Management Degrees for 2021
10 Fastest Online Engineering Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2021
10 Most Affordable Engineering Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2021
The Top 3 Best Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 3) Princeton University. The Top 3 Online Engineering Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Arizona State University; 2) Oregon Institute of Technology; 3) Kansas State University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
Engineering isn't all research and experiment - someone has to coordinate major engineering projects. That job falls to the engineering manager. "Engineering management brings together two of the most challenging degree programs," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "Each one is solid enough on its own to offer you the option to choose from either career field. Bringing the two together gives you the chance to set your sights on upper management positions from the very beginning." "If you already have experience in management or are already employed in an engineering capacity, this degree will put you on the fast track toward advancement," as the editors put it. The editors point out, "The skills and knowledge you receive from a Bachelor's of Engineering Management will allow you to manage projects, take on more responsibility, and become a leader among your peers."
GBS rankings are designed to provide students of all kinds with practical information, including traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers online and traditional programs. As the editors explain, "Most people choose an online degree program for the convenience it offers. This 'earn while you learn' concept is allowing more and more individuals to advance their careers at their own pace. It is a win-win situation for everyone involved." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Engineering Management Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
American Military University
American Public University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
California State University, Northridge
California University of Pennsylvania
Carnegie Mellon University
Case Western Reserve University
Clarkson University
Colorado School of Mines
Cornell University
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern New Mexico University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Excelsior College
Grantham University
Indiana State University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Miami University of Ohio
Michigan Technological University
Ohio University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Pennsylvania State University
Princeton University
Purdue University
Regent University
Saint Leo University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern Methodist University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stanford University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Tarleton State University
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University Commerce
University of Arizona
University of California, Davis
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Illinois
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Carolina Upstate
University of Southern Maine
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
University of Washington
Utah Valley University
Vanderbilt University
Western Kentucky University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
