Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Engineering Management Master's Programs
Dec 17, 2020, 08:48 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Engineering Management undergraduate degree programs in the US:
25 Best Master's in Engineering Management for 2021
15 Best Online Master's in Engineering Management Degrees for 2021
10 Fastest Online Engineering Management Master's Degrees for 2021
10 Most Affordable Engineering Management Master's Degrees for 2021
The Top 3 Best Engineering Management Master's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 3) Georgia Institute of Technology. The Top 3 Online Engineering Management Master's Programs for 2021 are: 1) UCLA; 2) Johns Hopkins University; 3) University of Maryland.
While the technical aspects of engineering tend to get the most attention, the managerial and administrative side of the field often gets overlooked. "If you are passionate about engineering, including management courses in the mix will provide you with additional skills that allow you to not only follow an engineering path but also manage projects and oversee the day to day operations of the department you work in," the editors of Great Business Schools explain. "A Masters' in Engineering Management provides two completely different but complementary skill sets," the editors write; "While each one will provide you with what you need to have a very lucrative career, combining them will open the door to even more opportunities for advancement." The editors point out, "In an engineering environment, it's important for a manager to have the same engineering experience as those they manage. Without it, they may not fully understand the problem-solving process that is needed if issues do arise."
GBS rankings are intended to check as many boxes as possible for prospective students, including traditional programs, online degrees, and accelerated programs. That way, Great Business Schools can appeal to high school grads, working adults, and career-changers. As the editors explain, "Earning your engineering management master's degree online gives you several advantages over attending a brick-and-mortar MEM program." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Engineering Management Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Carnegie Mellon University
Colorado School of Mines
Columbia University
Cornell University
Dartmouth College
Drexel University
Duke University
Florida International University
George Washington University
Georgia Tech
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Kettering University
Lehigh University
Louisiana Tech University
MIT
Missouri University of Science & Technology
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Oakland University
Ohio State University
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Oregon State University
Penn State World Campus
Purdue University
Rowan University
Rutgers University
Salem University
Stanford University
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
Trine University
UCLA
University of Florida
University of Houston Clear Lake
University of Louisville
University of Maine
University of Maryland
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of New Orleans
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of Texas at Austin
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Virginia Tech
Washington State University
Washington University in St Louis
Western New England University
