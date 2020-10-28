Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Entrepreneurship Master's Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Master's in Entrepreneurship degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master's in Entrepreneurship Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-entrepreneurship-masters/ )

15 Best Online Master's in Entrepreneurship Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-entrepreneurship-masters/ )

10 Fastest Online Master's in Entrepreneurship Degrees for 2021( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-accelerated-entrepreneurship-masters/ )

10 Most Affordable Entrepreneurship Master's Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-entrepreneurship-masters/ )

The Top 3 Best Entrepreneurship Master's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of California, Berkeley. The Top 3 Online Entrepreneurship Master's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Columbia University; 2) University of Massachusetts-Amherst; 3) Temple University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Entrepreneurship is typically thought of in the same terms as "self-made" and "bootstrapping," but in recent years, entrepreneurs have learned that a degree program has benefits of its own. "The degree is invaluable for careers in the business world and for guiding startups past the first years of operation," according to GBS editors. As they explain, "As an entrepreneur, you will be able to bring new ideas and concepts to the table, all while working in a fast-paced environment that is constantly evolving. With a Master's in Entrepreneurship, you can quickly become an expert in your field and establish yourself as a leader among your peers."

By covering a range of traditional campus and online programs, GBS rankings seek to provide direction for all sorts of students. The opportunity to build connections and network in an on-campus entrepreneurship program can lay the groundwork for future collaboration. With online programs, "By working and learning at the same time, you get the best of both worlds while working toward your future," the editors assert; "An online degree program maximizes your earning potential and increases the number of opportunities you have for advancement." The editors point out, "The masters in entrepreneurship program is a place for students to find their career passion and combine the education from their undergraduate degree with the refined focus of the master's degree."

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Entrepreneurship Master's Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Ashland University

Azusa Pacific University

Babson College

Ball State University

Baylor University

Bellevue University

Brandman University

Brigham Young University

California Lutheran University

Central Michigan University

Colorado Tech University

Columbia University

Concordia University Wisconsin

Cornell University

DePaul University

Drexel University

Endicott College

Fayetteville State University

Full Sail University

Grand Canyon University

Harvard University

Indiana University

Lehigh University

Louisiana State University-Shreveport

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

National Louis University

Northeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

Regent University

Rice University

Samford University

Southern New Hampshire University

Syracuse University

Temple University

Texas A&M University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oklahoma

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rochester

University of San Francisco

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tampa

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Walsh University

Western Carolina University

Marie Benson

Lead Editor, Great Business Schools

[email protected]

https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/

(336) 629-7903

SOURCE Great Business Schools