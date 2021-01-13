Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Environmental Sustainability Master's Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Environmental Management and Sustainability Master's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-environmental-management-masters/ )

15 Best Online Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-environmental-masters-programs/ )

10 Fastest Online Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-environmental-management-masters/ )

10 Most Affordable Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-environmental-management-masters/ )

The Top 3 Best Environmental and Sustainability Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Columbia University; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Environmental and Sustainability Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Duke University; 2) University of Wisconsin; 3) University of Connecticut.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Climate change may be controversial in some circles, but that doesn't change the fact that environmental management and sustainability careers are growing in importance and demand. "Despite rollbacks in regulations and climate change denial, environmental management and sustainability is still one of the key growth industries in the world today," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "Earning an Environmental and Sustainability Management Master's will allow you to work in one of the most interesting and lucrative industries around." "Environmental management jobs can be found in many different industries," the editors point out. "Individuals who prefer working with the environment, in general, can find employment in organizations like the Bureau of Land Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, or the Department of Natural Resources," they explain, while "safety and environmental management professionals are found in manufacturing and construction companies." Whether private or public sector, there is demand for environmental and sustainability management professionals.

GBS editors are concerned with providing students with information they can really use. The audience for GBS includes traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is why Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. As the editors explain, "The flexibility and convenience of an online degree program make it possible to learn new skills while they are working allowing them to take on more responsibilities and apply for new positions within their company." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Environmental and Sustainability Management Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):



American University

Arizona State University

Bard College

California Polytechnic State University

California State University, Long Beach

Chatham University

Columbia Southern University

Columbia University

DePaul University

Duke University

Duquesne University

Edgewood College

Franklin Pierce University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Humboldt State University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Indiana University-Bloomington

James Madison University

Johns Hopkins University

Louisiana State University

The New School

Northern Arizona University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Penn State World Campus

Portland State University

Prescott College

Samford University

Southern Illinois University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas Tech University

Tufts University

Tuskegee University

Unity College

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Colorado Denver

University of Connecticut

University of Denver

University of Findlay

University of Hawaii-Manoa

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Illinois-Springfield

University of Kentucky

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts-Boston

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Rhode Island

University of San Francisco

University of Washington - Seattle

University of Wisconsin

Webster University

Western Colorado University

Wilmington University

Yale University

