Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Environmental Sustainability Master's Programs
Jan 13, 2021, 08:31 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Environmental Management and Sustainability Master's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-environmental-management-masters/)
15 Best Online Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-environmental-masters-programs/)
10 Fastest Online Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-environmental-management-masters/)
10 Most Affordable Master's in Environmental & Sustainability Management for 2021
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-environmental-management-masters/)
The Top 3 Best Environmental and Sustainability Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Yale University; 2) Columbia University; 3) Georgetown University. The Top 3 Online Environmental and Sustainability Management Programs for 2021 are: 1) Duke University; 2) University of Wisconsin; 3) University of Connecticut.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
Climate change may be controversial in some circles, but that doesn't change the fact that environmental management and sustainability careers are growing in importance and demand. "Despite rollbacks in regulations and climate change denial, environmental management and sustainability is still one of the key growth industries in the world today," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "Earning an Environmental and Sustainability Management Master's will allow you to work in one of the most interesting and lucrative industries around." "Environmental management jobs can be found in many different industries," the editors point out. "Individuals who prefer working with the environment, in general, can find employment in organizations like the Bureau of Land Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, or the Department of Natural Resources," they explain, while "safety and environmental management professionals are found in manufacturing and construction companies." Whether private or public sector, there is demand for environmental and sustainability management professionals.
GBS editors are concerned with providing students with information they can really use. The audience for GBS includes traditional high school grads, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is why Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. As the editors explain, "The flexibility and convenience of an online degree program make it possible to learn new skills while they are working allowing them to take on more responsibilities and apply for new positions within their company." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Environmental and Sustainability Management Master's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
American University
Arizona State University
Bard College
California Polytechnic State University
California State University, Long Beach
Chatham University
Columbia Southern University
Columbia University
DePaul University
Duke University
Duquesne University
Edgewood College
Franklin Pierce University
George Mason University
Georgetown University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Harvard University
Humboldt State University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington
James Madison University
Johns Hopkins University
Louisiana State University
The New School
Northern Arizona University
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
Penn State World Campus
Portland State University
Prescott College
Samford University
Southern Illinois University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas Tech University
Tufts University
Tuskegee University
Unity College
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Davis
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of Colorado Denver
University of Connecticut
University of Denver
University of Findlay
University of Hawaii-Manoa
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Illinois-Springfield
University of Kentucky
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Massachusetts-Boston
University of Michigan
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of Rhode Island
University of San Francisco
University of Washington - Seattle
University of Wisconsin
Webster University
Western Colorado University
Wilmington University
Yale University
Media Contact:
Marie Benson
Lead Editor, Great Business Schools
[email protected]
https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/
(336) 629-7903
SOURCE Great Business Schools