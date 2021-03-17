Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Executive MBA Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Executive MBA degree programs in the US:

25 Best Executive MBA Programs for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-emba-programs/ )

15 Best Online Executive MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-emba-programs/ )

10 Fastest Online Executive MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-executive-mba-programs/ )

10 Most Affordable Executive MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-emba/ )

The Top 10 Best Executive MBA Programs for 2021 are:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA Georgetown University - Washington, DC University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA Texas A&M University - College Station , TX University of Florida - Gainesville, FL Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ Washington University in St Louis - St Louis, MO

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Professionals in business at a crucial juncture in their career or those seeking to advance will often view an MBA as a worthwhile goal," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "But, is an executive MBA worth it for a busy professional already deep into their positions?" As the editors explain, an executive MBA can have an immense career impact even for a seasoned administrator. The editors point out that "the EMBA specifically benefits mid-career professionals who simply can't take the time away from their duties to pursue a full MBA program." "The EMBA isn't as immersive as a full MBA program, but it doesn't need to be because those who choose the EMBA already have an immersive business experience," they explain. According to Great Business Schools, "An accredited EMBA program has a faster pace, but less full-time commitment. This will leave busy business professionals to continue their job duties while they earn their degree."

GBS editors know that prospective students want a degree they can use. Readers of GBS include traditional-aged high school graduates, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is why Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices. "Choosing an accredited executive MBA degree online is easy if you know what your goals are and are ready to go to work to achieve them," the editor asserts.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Executive MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Baylor University

Bradley University

Brandeis University

Cleveland State University

Cornell University

Duke University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Georgetown University

Georgia State University

Howard University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Jacksonville University

James Madison University

Kent State University

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University Chicago

Marquette University

Michigan State University

Northwestern University

Oakland University

Ohio University

Purdue University

Purdue University Northwest

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rutgers University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Mary's College of California

San Francisco State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southern Methodist University

Spring Arbor University

Tennessee State University

Texas A&M University

UCLA

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Chicago

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Florida

University of Hawaii at Manoa

University of Memphis

University of Missouri

University of Nevada Reno

University of New Mexico

University of New Orleans

University of North Alabama

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

University of Oklahoma

University of Pennsylvania

University of St Thomas

University of Tennessee Knoxville

University of Virginia

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Tech

Washington State University

Washington University in St Louis

Xavier University

Marie Benson

Lead Editor, Great Business Schools

[email protected]

https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/

(336) 629-7903

SOURCE Great Business Schools