Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Executive MBA Programs
Mar 17, 2021, 08:31 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best Executive MBA degree programs in the US:
25 Best Executive MBA Programs for 2021
15 Best Online Executive MBA Degrees for 2021
10 Fastest Online Executive MBA Degrees for 2021
10 Most Affordable Executive MBA Degrees for 2021
The Top 10 Best Executive MBA Programs for 2021 are:
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC
- University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA
- Georgetown University - Washington, DC
- University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA
- Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA
- Texas A&M University - College Station, TX
- University of Florida - Gainesville, FL
- Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN
- Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ
- Washington University in St Louis - St Louis, MO
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Professionals in business at a crucial juncture in their career or those seeking to advance will often view an MBA as a worthwhile goal," the editors of Great Business Schools explain; "But, is an executive MBA worth it for a busy professional already deep into their positions?" As the editors explain, an executive MBA can have an immense career impact even for a seasoned administrator. The editors point out that "the EMBA specifically benefits mid-career professionals who simply can't take the time away from their duties to pursue a full MBA program." "The EMBA isn't as immersive as a full MBA program, but it doesn't need to be because those who choose the EMBA already have an immersive business experience," they explain. According to Great Business Schools, "An accredited EMBA program has a faster pace, but less full-time commitment. This will leave busy business professionals to continue their job duties while they earn their degree."
GBS editors know that prospective students want a degree they can use. Readers of GBS include traditional-aged high school graduates, working adults, and career-changing professionals. That is why Great Business Schools ranks both online and traditional programs. By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices. "Choosing an accredited executive MBA degree online is easy if you know what your goals are and are ready to go to work to achieve them," the editor asserts.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Executive MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Baylor University
Bradley University
Brandeis University
Cleveland State University
Cornell University
Duke University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Georgetown University
Georgia State University
Howard University
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Jacksonville University
James Madison University
Kent State University
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola University Chicago
Marquette University
Michigan State University
Northwestern University
Oakland University
Ohio University
Purdue University
Purdue University Northwest
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rutgers University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Mary's College of California
San Francisco State University
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southern Methodist University
Spring Arbor University
Tennessee State University
Texas A&M University
UCLA
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Chicago
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Denver
University of Florida
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Memphis
University of Missouri
University of Nevada Reno
University of New Mexico
University of New Orleans
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
University of Oklahoma
University of Pennsylvania
University of St Thomas
University of Tennessee Knoxville
University of Virginia
Vanderbilt University
Virginia Tech
Washington State University
Washington University in St Louis
Xavier University
