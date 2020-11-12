Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of International Business MBA Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2021 rankings of the best International Business MBA degree programs in the US:

25 Best MBA in International Business Programs for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-international-business-mba/ )

15 Best Online MBA in International Business Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-international-business-mba/ )

10 Fastest Online International Business MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-international-business-degrees/ )

10 Most Affordable International Business MBA Degrees for 2021

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-international-business-mba/ )

The Top 3 Best International Business MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Rutgers University; 2) University of Southern California; 3) Northeastern University. The Top 3 Online International Business MBA Programs for 2021 are: 1) Lehigh University; 2) University of Delaware; 3) Tufts University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Almost all 21st century business is, to some degree, global business, and a professional intending to move into management and executive positions would do well to choose an International Business MBA. As the editors of Great Business Schools explain, "Earning an MBA in International Business will open the door for a wide variety of opportunities." "Government agencies and large non-profits require individuals who are incredibly versatile and have the skills that are needed to work within expansive global markets," as the editors put it. "Working on an international level requires advanced abilities that allow the professional to utilize global resources in an attempt to broker lucrative business deals." The editors point out, "With an MBA in International Business, graduates will learn about trade negotiations, tariffs, customs, shipping regulations, and many other types of transactions and dealings that are not part of domestic business practices." An international business MBA gives graduates a key advantage in a competitive age.

GBS rankings are designed to offer direction to every student, from traditional high school grads to working professionals and career changers. That is the reason Great Business Schools covers so many types of programs. As the editors explain, "The choice of an online program means working professionals and career-changing adults can get their degree without having to leave their current jobs. The ability to put your learning to work immediately is invaluable." By featuring accredited, reputable institutions, GBS ensures that prospective students can trust their choices.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools International Business MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order):

American University

Anderson University

Arizona State University

Ashland University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

City University of Seattle

Clayton State University

Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor

Cornerstone University

Dallas Baptist University

East Carolina University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

John Brown University

Keiser University

Kent State University

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Mercy College

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma Christian University

Old Dominion University

Park University

Rutgers University

St. John's University

Temple University

Tennessee Technological University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University at Commerce

Tiffin University

Troy University

Tufts University

University of Central Arkansas

University of Central Missouri

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

University of Delaware

University of Hartford

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Houston-Victoria

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

University of Massachusetts-Lowell

University of Michigan-Dearborn

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Alabama

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of North Dakota

University of Scranton

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Washington State University

Wright State University

