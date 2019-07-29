Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of MBA Degree Programs
Jul 29, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best MBA degree programs in the US:
25 Best Campus MBA Degree Programs for 2020 (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-mba-programs/)
15 Best Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-mba-programs/)
10 Fastest Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-online-mba-programs/)
10 Most Affordable Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020
(https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-online-mba-programs/)
The Top 3 Best MBA Programs for 2019 are: 1) The Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of California, Berkeley; 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium; 2) Stevens Institute of Technology; 3) Northeastern University.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"As bachelor's degrees have gradually become a minimum requirement in many industries," as GBS editors explain, "the MBA has become an essential way to stand out on the job market for professionals who want to advance to higher steps on the corporate ladder." That hasn't always been the case, but in the 21st century "the MBA has become the standard for managerial and executive education, often viewed as the ultimate sign of preparation and dedication for emerging business leaders." That means that working professionals who want to move into higher management positions have to seriously consider getting an MBA.
The GBS rankings, which cover both on-campus and online programs, reflect the different strengths of each. According to the editors, "The best MBA programs offer excellent mentorship, valuable internship experiences, job placement assistance, cutting-edge research, and community." Online learning, on the other hand, "lets busy professionals earn their degree at their convenience." The decision, GBS editors stress, is different for each person: "Most have their own unique advantages, whether it is a large alumni network for a job market boost, faculty famous for mentorship, or low costs that ensure a great return on investment."
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
