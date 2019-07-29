Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of MBA Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best MBA degree programs in the US:

25 Best Campus MBA Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-mba-programs/ )

15 Best Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-mba-programs/ )

10 Fastest Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-online-mba-programs/ )

10 Most Affordable Online MBA Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-online-mba-programs/ )

The Top 3 Best MBA Programs for 2019 are: 1) The Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of California, Berkeley; 3) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Top 3 Online Fire Science Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium; 2) Stevens Institute of Technology; 3) Northeastern University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"As bachelor's degrees have gradually become a minimum requirement in many industries," as GBS editors explain, "the MBA has become an essential way to stand out on the job market for professionals who want to advance to higher steps on the corporate ladder." That hasn't always been the case, but in the 21st century "the MBA has become the standard for managerial and executive education, often viewed as the ultimate sign of preparation and dedication for emerging business leaders." That means that working professionals who want to move into higher management positions have to seriously consider getting an MBA.

The GBS rankings, which cover both on-campus and online programs, reflect the different strengths of each. According to the editors, "The best MBA programs offer excellent mentorship, valuable internship experiences, job placement assistance, cutting-edge research, and community." Online learning, on the other hand, "lets busy professionals earn their degree at their convenience." The decision, GBS editors stress, is different for each person: "Most have their own unique advantages, whether it is a large alumni network for a job market boost, faculty famous for mentorship, or low costs that ensure a great return on investment."

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools MBA Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Arizona State University

Baylor University

Boston College

Brigham Young University

California Baptist University

Clarkson University

Cleveland State University

College of William & Mary

Dartmouth College

Emporia State University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Institute of Technology

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Indiana University

Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge

Marist College

Michigan State University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Northeastern University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

Saint Joseph's University

Sam Houston State University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Utah University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University-Commerce

Texas Tech University

Troy University

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Massachusetts-Amherst

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame

University of Scranton

University of St. Francis

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin - Madison

University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

Valdosta State University

West Texas A&M University

Contact:

Marie Benson

Lead Editor, Great Business Schools

217893@email4pr.com

https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/

(336) 629-7903

SOURCE Great Business Schools