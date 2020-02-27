Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of MPA Degree Programs
Feb 27, 2020, 08:31 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Master of Public Administration degree programs in the US:
25 Best Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020
15 Best Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020
10 Fastest Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020
10 Most Affordable Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020
The Top 3 Best Public Administration Master's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Brigham Young University; 2) Texas A&M University; 3) University of Texas at Austin. The Top 3 Online Public Administration Master's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Villanova University; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 3) Clemson University.
"A degree in public administration prepares students to take on leadership roles and to work within a local, state, or federal government," as GBS editors explain; "The primary goal of professionals working in public administration is to work toward the greater good of a nation or group." Now, as ever, civil service is one of the most reliable career paths, and an MPA can have a big impact on career opportunity. For students considering an MPA program, "A key factor to consider is your networking opportunities. Does the program offer internship opportunities? Does the school have mentorship programs to help students with networking?" The connections made in an MPA program can be a significant boost.
GBS rankings always cover the gamut of on-campus and online programs. Their goal is to provide useful guidance to new graduates and career-changing professionals alike. According to the editors, "By looking into rankings, networking opportunities, and the school's standards, it is possible to find the best programs for your goals." Whether that is an online program for a seasoned adult already in public service, or an on-campus program dedicated to professional development, whatever is best for the student, the GBS rankings are intended to point the way to the best MPA for each unique need.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Master of Public Administration Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
American University
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Barry University
Binghampton University (SUNY)
Brigham Young University
California Baptist University
Carnegie Mellon University
Clemson University
Columbia University
CSU Dominguez Hills
CSU Long Beach
CSU San Bernardino
Florida Gulf Coast University
Franklin University
George Mason University
Indiana State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Marist College
Mississippi State University
North Carolina State University
Norwich University
Ohio State University
Rutgers University Newark
San Diego State University
Southern University and A&M College
Stephen F Austin State University
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
Troy University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Baltimore
University of Central Florida
University of Colorado Denver
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland
University of Maryland Baltimore County
University of Miami
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska Omaha
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
University of North Dakota
University of North Texas
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
University of Utah
University of Washington
University of West Florida
Valdosta State University
Villanova University
