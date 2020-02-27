Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of MPA Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools ( https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/ ), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Master of Public Administration degree programs in the US:

25 Best Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-mpa-programs/ )

15 Best Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-mpa-programs/ )

10 Fastest Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-online-mpa-programs/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Master of Public Administration Degrees for 2020

( https://greatbusinessschools.org/most-affordable-online-mpa-programs/ )

The Top 3 Best Public Administration Master's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Brigham Young University; 2) Texas A&M University; 3) University of Texas at Austin. The Top 3 Online Public Administration Master's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Villanova University; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; 3) Clemson University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"A degree in public administration prepares students to take on leadership roles and to work within a local, state, or federal government," as GBS editors explain; "The primary goal of professionals working in public administration is to work toward the greater good of a nation or group." Now, as ever, civil service is one of the most reliable career paths, and an MPA can have a big impact on career opportunity. For students considering an MPA program, "A key factor to consider is your networking opportunities. Does the program offer internship opportunities? Does the school have mentorship programs to help students with networking?" The connections made in an MPA program can be a significant boost.

GBS rankings always cover the gamut of on-campus and online programs. Their goal is to provide useful guidance to new graduates and career-changing professionals alike. According to the editors, "By looking into rankings, networking opportunities, and the school's standards, it is possible to find the best programs for your goals." Whether that is an online program for a seasoned adult already in public service, or an on-campus program dedicated to professional development, whatever is best for the student, the GBS rankings are intended to point the way to the best MPA for each unique need.

Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.

All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Master of Public Administration Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University

American University

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Barry University

Binghampton University (SUNY)

Brigham Young University

California Baptist University

Carnegie Mellon University

Clemson University

Columbia University

CSU Dominguez Hills

CSU Long Beach

CSU San Bernardino

Florida Gulf Coast University

Franklin University

George Mason University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Marist College

Mississippi State University

North Carolina State University

Norwich University

Ohio State University

Rutgers University Newark

San Diego State University

Southern University and A&M College

Stephen F Austin State University

Syracuse University

Texas A&M University

Texas Tech University

Troy University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Baltimore

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado Denver

University of Georgia

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Baltimore County

University of Miami

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska Omaha

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

University of North Dakota

University of North Texas

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of West Florida

Valdosta State University

Villanova University

